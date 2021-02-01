Major domestic telecom outage in Myanmar affecting all telecom services

HGC's network services resumed within 5 hours

HONG KONG, Feb. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As of 8:30am (HKT) today, Myanmar experienced a major telecoms outage which affected the services of all domestic telecom operators and impacted both domestic and international services.

HGC Global Communications (HGC) provides international telecom services to global carriers, corporate customers, MNOs and ISPs ranging from Global IP Transit, Wide Area Network (IPVPN, IPLC), international voice and messaging services and cloud services. HGC worked closely with customers to keep them informed on the situation and the services have resumed gradually by 1:20pm (HKT).

HGC is monitoring the stability and quality of the network while keeping the customers informed and ensuring business continuity for international customers.

About HGC Global Communications Limited

HGC Global Communications Limited (HGC) is a leading Hong Kong and international fixed-line operator. The company owns an extensive network and infrastructure in Hong Kong and overseas and provides a broad range of advanced telecommunications and ICT services. Headquartered in Hong Kong and operating 23 overseas offices on five continents, it provides telecom infrastructure service to other operators and serves as a service provider to corporate and households. The company provides full-fledged telecom, data centre services, ICT solutions and broadband services for local, overseas, corporate and mass markets. HGC owns and operates an extensive fibre-optic network, five cross-border telecom routes integrated into tier-one telecom operators in mainland China and connects with hundreds of world-class international telecom operators. HGC is one of Hong Kong's largest Wi-Fi service providers, running over 29,000 Wi-Fi hotspots in Hong Kong. The company is committed to further investing and enriching its current infrastructure and adding the latest technologies and solutions. HGC is a portfolio company of I Squared Capital, an independent global infrastructure investment manager focusing on energy, utilities and transport in North America, Europe and selected fast-growing economies.

