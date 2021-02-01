Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - February 1, 2021) - Mindset Pharma Inc. (CSE: MSET) (FSE: 9DF) ("Mindset" or the "Company"), a drug discovery and development company focused on developing novel next generation psilocybin-inspired medicines and related technologies, is pleased to announce it has selected a subset of representative compounds belonging to its proprietary third family of patent-pending next generation psychedelic compounds to move into in vivo Proof-of-Concept ("PoC") studies.

James Lanthier, CEO of Mindset, commented, "Mindset has developed a range of promising in vitro data from all three of its patent-pending families of next generation psilocybin-inspired drug candidate compounds, including, most recently from its third family. After extensive in vitro receptor screening and pharmacokinetic characterization, Mindset has selected a subset of representative drug candidate compounds from its third patent family for PoC studies in animals with the goal of confirming efficacy, safety, and to validate the longer half-lives reported in testing. Coupled with shorter acting compounds from its second patent family, Mindset's diverse spectrum of differentiated compounds may be appropriate for a range of potential central nervous system clinical use cases, including both micro-dosing and macro-dosing regimens.

"Mindset will continue to advance its diverse portfolio of novel proprietary psilocybin-inspired drug candidate compounds through its rigorous pre-clinical development process, and we anticipate sharing a comprehensive overview of results from in vivo studies on Mindset patent families 1 and 2 shortly."

Management of Mindset wishes to caution readers that any statements regarding its novel psychedelic drug candidate compounds are based on preliminary testing data and the clinical success of such compounds is speculative in nature. For more complete and specific information regarding the Company, its prospects and the risks associated with those prospects, readers should consult the Company's website and other reliable sources.

About Mindset Pharma Inc.

Mindset Pharma Inc. is a drug discovery and development company focused on creating optimized and patentable next-generation psychedelic medicines to treat neurological and psychiatric disorders with unmet needs. Mindset was established to develop next generation pharmaceutical assets that leverage the breakthrough therapeutic potential of psychedelic drugs. Mindset is developing several novel families of next generation psychedelic compounds, as well as an innovative process to chemically synthesize psilocybin along with its own proprietary compounds. www.mindsetpharma.com

