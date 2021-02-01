9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. Announces Research & Development Day on Short Bowel Syndrome

SAVE THE DATE: Webinar Scheduled for March 23, 2021 @ 11 AM ET

RALEIGH, NC / ACCESSWIRE / February 1, 2021 / 9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMTR), a clinical-stage rare and unmet needs-focused gastroenterology company, today announced that it will host a research and development day webinar on its clinical development program to treat short bowel syndrome (SBS) on Tuesday, March 23, 2021 at 11:00 am Eastern Time. Please see additional details below:

SBS Research and Development Day 2020

Date: Tuesday, March 23, 2021

Time: 11:00 am Eastern Time

Topics: NM-002 (proprietary GLP-1 agonist) Program Update

Short Bowel Syndrome Overview

Clinical Impact of Chronic Diarrhea in SBS

Paradigm Shift to GLP-1

Updated Phase 1b/2a Results

Clinical & Regulatory Path Forward

Conference

Details: Additional webinar, agenda and speaker details to follow prior to event

For additional information and to see all upcoming events for 9Meters please visit the Events section of the 9Meters website.

About 9 Meters Biopharma

9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. ("the Company") is a rare and unmet needs-focused gastroenterology company. The Company is advancing NM-002, a proprietary long-acting GLP-1 agonist into a Phase 2 trial for short bowel syndrome (SBS), a rare, orphan disease, as well as larazotide, a Phase 3 tight junction regulator being evaluated for patient-reported symptom improvement in non-responsive celiac disease.

For more information, please visit www.9meters.com or follow 9 Meters on Twitter and LinkedIn.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements based upon the Company's current expectations. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements that express our intentions, beliefs, expectations, strategies, predictions or any other statements relating to our future activities or other future events or conditions. These statements are based on current expectations, estimates and projections about our business based, in part, on assumptions made by management. Actual results and the timing of events could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements as a result of these risks and uncertainties, which include, without limitation: (i) uncertainties associated with the clinical development and regulatory approval of product candidates; (ii) risks related to the inability of the Company to obtain sufficient additional capital to continue to advance these product candidates and its preclinical programs; (iii) uncertainties in obtaining successful clinical results for product candidates and unexpected costs that may result therefrom; (iv) risks related to the failure to realize any value from product candidates and preclinical programs being developed and anticipated to be developed in light of inherent risks and difficulties involved in successfully bringing product candidates to market; (v) the impact of COVID-19 on our operations, clinical trials or future financings and (vi) risks associated with the possible failure to realize certain anticipated benefits of the Company's recent merger and the Naia acquisition, including with respect to future financial and operating results. Actual results and the timing of events could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements because of these risks and uncertainties. These and other risks and uncertainties are more fully described in periodic filings with the SEC, including the factors described in the section entitled "Risk Factors" in the Company's. Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019, Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2020 and in other filings that the Company has made and future filings the Company will make with the SEC. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which are made only as of the date hereof or as of the dates indicated in the forward-looking statements. The company expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in its expectations with regard thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statements are based.

