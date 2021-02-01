Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - February 1, 2021) - Zonetail Inc. (TSXV: ZONE) (OTCQB: ZTLLF) ("Zonetail" or the "Company") is pleased to update its shareholders on recent accomplishments since the last corporate update issued on December 22, 2020.

Zonetail provides mobile platforms to high-rise residential buildings and hotels, connecting the residents and guests to the amenities and services of their building through the convenience of their personal mobile device.

Included on both platforms is an 'Explore' section highlighting the businesses and services in the local area. These businesses pay to be on the platforms to reach the highly sought, but often difficult to reach hotel guests and high-rise residents. In addition to the advertising revenue, Zonetail is also engaged in transaction revenue, where The Company receives fees for merchandise and services purchased through the platforms.

Management believes it is important to update all stakeholders on the work completed in the month of January.

YARDI - On December 10, 2020, Zonetail announced the signing of an integration agreement with Yardi, laying the foundation to dramatically increase the number of condo and apartment buildings in the Company's portfolio. Yardi is the largest property management software provider in North America, and the integration agreement is the most significant agreement Zonetail has ever signed. Phase One, the integration with Yardi Voyager into Zonetail's new high rise residential platform, is close to completion and expected to be in early-stage beta testing before the end of February. This will mark a very significant milestone in a year that is expected to have many. This integration is expected to significantly expand Zonetail's market share in condominiums across Canada. It will trigger the launch of Zonetail's third vertical, apartments, and it will also trigger the launch of Zonetail's residential platform in the United States, where Yardi has a majority market share of all high-rise residential buildings. Details surrounding Phase Two, will be released in a future update.

AVROK LABS AND OSTIA SCIENCES - On January 14, 2021, the Company announced an agreement with Avrok Labs and Ostia Sciences to offer COVID-19 surveillance screening through the Zonetail high-rise residential platforms. Zonetail will receive a fee for each kit purchased. Avrok Labs has informed Zonetail that their surveillance screening has now been approved for travel, which is expected to increase the demand for kits. A beta test condominium property management corporation has been secured by Zonetail. The Company is actively working on introducing payment processing into the platforms, to streamline the purchase of kits through the app. The payment processing is also planned to be used for other transaction-based revenues, beyond the agreement with Avrok and Ostia. The Company is also actively seeking a fulfillment partner to manage the shipping of the test kits. The goal is to have everything necessary in place, and properly beta tested, prior to roll out across the full portfolio of buildings, including the future Yardi buildings, in both Canada and the U.S. Shareholders will be updated as this exciting development continues to progress. More details about the agreement with Avrok and Ostia can be found here: https://www.zonetail.com/2021/01/14/zonetail-signs-an-agreement-with-avrok-labs-and-ostia-sciences-to-offer-covid-19-surveillance-screening/



ZONETAIL'S LARGEST TECHNOLOGY UPDATE TO THE RESIDENTIAL PLATFORM HAS BEEN RELEASED - Zonetail is pleased to announce that Version 2.0 of the residential platform was successfully deployed to the Appstore and Google Play on January 18, 2021 and is now in available across all buildings. This update, the culmination of over six months of development work, includes a new UI/UX (pictured), along with several new features that condo residents and property management corporations have been asking for.



Image 1

To view an enhanced version of this image, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/4331/73273_1be61aa334119928_001full.jpg

The new design and feature set was developed with our partner Shiftsuite and has received very positive early feedback.



It is a departure from Zonetail's previous design, where the building information and connectivity was presented on one side of the app, and the advertising and local area content (Explore) was on the other.



This new design incorporates advertising and building information all in one, streamlined user interface (UI), enhancing user experience (UX), all the while giving our advertising clients much more visibility.



Significant partners, such as our Telecom client, are now included in the 'Featured' section right on the landing page. This guarantees that their ad is being viewed by 100% of the users, each time they login. It is expected to have a significant impact on results for our advertising clients, and Zonetail's future sales and revenue.

The launch of version 2.0 is significant, as it was necessary for the Yardi integration.



The update also includes a major overhaul of the Content Management System (CMS), providing the building blocks for planned developments such as artificial intelligence, enhanced data and analytic capture, future integrations with existing and new partners, the automation of the small business sales efforts, and much more.



The new UI/UX and features are expected to have a significant impact on increasing downloads and monthly active users.

ZONETAIL IS PLEASED TO REPORT THAT THE LONG-AWAITED, AGE-GATED SECTION OF THE APP IS NOW IN BETA TESTING. Fulfilling another promise to shareholders, the age-gated section is expected to allow for the advertisement of cannabis related products and services on the app, in the markets where it is legal to do so. On January 28, 2020, the Company signed its first cannabis client, The Pegasus Group, which currently owns 6 retail cannabis stores in Southern Ontario, with plans to expand to 17 by the end of the year. Zonetail is working closely with several other companies in the cannabis space, and further announcements are expected soon.



NEW CLIENT SIGNINGS January also had a handful of new clients signing onto the platform, including Iconink, with several well-known restaurants across Toronto such as The Johnny Miller Tavern, and Shook. Canadian Western Bank also signed a province wide advertising agreement. It is expected that The Company will be announcing many more signings, in the days, weeks and months ahead, including some well-known brands in Canada and the U.S.



EXERCISE OF WARRANTS Through the month of January, the Company is pleased to have received a total of $399,422 from the exercise of 7,988,450 warrants issued as part of the financing completed in June and July of 2020. Included in the outstanding warrants are 19,939,130 held by Chairman and CEO.



2021 is off to a great start. As stated at the top of this update, the successful integration with Yardi Voyager will mark a major milestone, in a year that promises to be filled with many.

About Zonetail

Zonetail Inc. (TSXV: ZONE), (OTCQB: ZTLLF) is a mobile platform for hotels and high-rise residential buildings providing guests and residents access and interaction with building amenities and services, as well as neighbouring restaurants, stores, services, and other businesses. Zonetail has a partnership with AAHOA, the largest association of hoteliers in the world, representing over 25,000 hotels and 50% of the US market. Zonetail is also partnered with Shiftsuite, one of the largest property management system software providers to the condo industry in Canada. The residential platform is now live in over 80,000 condominium households. Zonetail recently has signed an integration agreement with Yardi, the largest property management software company in North America.

Please visit https://www.zonetail.com.

For more information, please contact:

Mark Holmes, President and CEO

Zonetail Inc.

Telephone: (416) 994-5399

mark@zonetail.com

