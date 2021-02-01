FEops, a digital health leader in personalized predictive planning for structural heart interventions, is proud to announce having modeled 2000 patients with FEops HEARTguide for the pre-operative planning of structural heart interventions.

FEops HEARTguide is currently commercially available in the European Union, Canada and Australia for its TAVI and LAAo workflows and offers a one-in-its-kind procedure planning environment for structural heart interventions that provides physicians unique insights to evaluate device sizing and positioning pre-operatively using novel computational modeling and simulation technology.

"Only 2 years after the launch of FEops HEARTguide, we are thrilled to see the accelerated clinical adoption of FEops HEARTguide with over 2.000 patients' cases modeled. This significant milestone is reached thanks to the physicians who use our technology on regular basis, our partners who support us in this journey and our highly dedicated team." said Matthieu De Beule, co-founder and CEO FEops."

In line with FEops' vision to strive to better patient care, optimize procedure efficiency and reduce costs, FEops will bring additional clinical evidence for its LAAo and TAVI indications in 2021. Patient enrollment in the PREDICT-LAA trial is expected to be completed in the 2nd half of this year, including 200 patients from 10 centers in Europe and Canada. This physician-initiated trial is led by Dr Ole De Backer at Righshospitalet (Copenhagen, Denmark) and Dr Philippe Garot (ICPS Massy, France). The aim is to assess whether the use of FEops HEARTguide can contribute to better preprocedural planning and improved procedural outcomes of percutaneous LAA closure procedures with the Abbott Amplatzer Amulet device. The trial is supported by both Abbott and FEops.

In 2021, FEops will further enhance the pre-operative planning proposition and will a.o. bring its predictions into the cathlab by fusing its predictive simulations with live peri-operative fluoroscopic images. Preliminary results from an ongoing pilot together with Dr Philippe Garot are promising. "Having access to FEops simulations fused with CT contours of patient's cardiac anatomy and live fluoroscopic images during the procedure is adding significant value. This helps me to position the device at that exact location which we have determined pre-operatively with FEops HEARTguide to be the optimal one. This is particular important for my complex cases and has the potential to optimize clinical outcome with faster procedures, using less contrast and radiation." Said Dr Philippe Garot.

FEops HEARTguideTM cloud-based procedure planning environment uses advanced personalized computational modeling and simulation to provide clinicians and medical device manufacturers with first-ever insights into the interaction between transcatheter structural heart devices and specific patient anatomy preoperatively. The current release includes TAVI and LAAO workflows. Such insights have the power to accelerate research and development of novel device-based solutions, as well as ultimately help to improve clinical outcomes in real-world hospital settings.

About FEops

Privately held FEops, headquartered in Gent, Belgium, is a digital health leader in personalized predictive planning for structural heart interventions. In September 2017, FEops announced that it closed a 6 million euros financing, led by Valiance, and joined by existing investors Capricorn Venture Partners and PMV. In December 2019, FEops has been awarded a grant of Euro 3.2million from the European Innovation Council (EIC) accelerator programme.

www.feops.com

