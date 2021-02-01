BlackRock World Mining Trust Plc - Revaluation of Holding in OZ Minerals Brazil Royalty

BlackRock World Mining Trust plc

LEI - LNFFPBEUZJBOSR6PW155



The Directors of BlackRock World Mining Trust plc are pleased to announce there has been an upwards revaluation to US$30.1m (previously US$23.6m) of the OZ Minerals Brazil Royalty investment held by the Company, resulting in an estimated uplift to the NAV per share of 2.70 pence per share (0.5% of NAV) (translated using an fx rate of $1:£1.372). This investment will now represent approximately 2.4% of the Company's net assets.

The change will be reflected in the NAV calculated as at close of business on 29 January 2021 announced to the market on 1 February 2021.

Enquiries:



Simon White

BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited

Tel: 020 7743 3000