Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 01.02.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 654 internationalen Medien
+141% Rekord Umsatz! Halo Collective - Turnaround gezündet!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 889250 ISIN: GB0005774855 Ticker-Symbol:  
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
BLACKROCK WORLD MINING TRUST PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BLACKROCK WORLD MINING TRUST PLC 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
01.02.2021 | 14:04
39 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

BlackRock World Mining Trust Plc - Revaluation of Holding in OZ Minerals Brazil Royalty

BlackRock World Mining Trust Plc - Revaluation of Holding in OZ Minerals Brazil Royalty

PR Newswire

London, February 1

BlackRock World Mining Trust plc

LEI - LNFFPBEUZJBOSR6PW155

The Directors of BlackRock World Mining Trust plc are pleased to announce there has been an upwards revaluation to US$30.1m (previously US$23.6m) of the OZ Minerals Brazil Royalty investment held by the Company, resulting in an estimated uplift to the NAV per share of 2.70 pence per share (0.5% of NAV) (translated using an fx rate of $1:£1.372). This investment will now represent approximately 2.4% of the Company's net assets.

The change will be reflected in the NAV calculated as at close of business on 29 January 2021 announced to the market on 1 February 2021.

Enquiries:

Simon White
BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited
Tel: 020 7743 3000

BLACKROCK WORLD MINING TRUST-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.