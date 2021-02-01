Baby Carriers Market to Reach $1.12 Bn, Globally, by 2027 at 4.5% CAGR: Allied Market Research

Multiple benefits offered in terms of convenience and ease in use along with cost-effectiveness that presents an alternative for prams and strollers drive the growth of the global baby carriers market

PORTLAND, Ore., Feb. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled,"Baby Carriers Market by Product Type (Wrap, Sling, Backpack Carriers and Buckle Carrier), Price Point (Mass and Premium), and Sales Channel (Hypermarket/Supermarket, Specialty Stores, Online Sales Channels and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2027." According to the report, the global baby carriers industry generated $987.2 million in 2019, and is projected to generate $1.12 billion by 2027, witnessing a CAGR of 4.5% from 2021 to 2027.

Drivers, restraints, and opportunities

Multiple benefits offered in terms of convenience and ease in use along with cost-effectiveness that presents an alternative for prams and strollers drive the growth of the global baby carriers market. However, concerns regarding carrying babies for a longer duration and availability of low quality &counterfeit products hinder the market growth. On the other hand, product innovations and aggressive social media marketing strategies present new opportunities in the coming years.

Request Sample Report at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/9504

Covid-19 Scenario

Manufacturing activities have taken a toll due to lockdown measures implemented by governments in many countries. The raw material shortage has occurred. The supply chain has been disrupted.

The demand for baby carriers lowered down due to travel restrictions and lockdown, due to which, parents were not inclined to go out or travel.

Owing to the closedown of supermarket stores and stoppage of delivery of online channels, the demand has been decreased significantly. However, the stores have been opened and delivery has begun post-lockdown, so the demand is expected to grow steadily.

The buckle carrier segment to offer lucrative opportunities

Based on product type, the buckle carrier segment contributed to the highest market share, accounting for more than three-fifths of the global baby carriers market in 2019, and will continue its leadership statusthroughout the forecast period. In addition, this segment is projected to register the highest CAGR of 5.1% from 2021 to 2027. This is due toeven distribution of baby's weight across caregiver's body, adjustable seat width, and innovative designs. The report also analyzes segments including wrap, sling, and backpack carriers.

The hypermarket/supermarket segment to maintain its lead position during the forecast period

Based on sales channel, the hypermarket/supermarket segment held the highest share in terms of revenue in 2019, contributing to more than half of the global baby carriers market, and is expected to maintain its lead position during the forecast period. This is attributed to massive collection, discount offers, and wide selection range available for customers. However, the online channels segment is projected to witness the fastest CAGR of 7.1% from 2021 to 2027. This is due toeasy accessibility, convenience, heavy discounts, and elimination of need for storage space.

North America to maintain its dominance by 2027

Based on region, North Americaheld the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2019, accounting for nearly two-fifths of the global baby carriers market, and will maintain its dominance by 2027. This is attributed towidespread product adoption with rise in consumer awareness and increased demand for premium baby carrier products. However, Asia-Pacificis projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 6.6% during the forecast period, owing tolarge scale urbanization, rapid expansion of retail penetration, and rise in working women.

For Purchase Enquiry at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/9504

Leading market players

Babybjorn AB

Boba, Inc.

Clevrplus Carriers

Goodbaby International Holdings Ltd.

Infantino, LLC.

Lillebaby, LLC

The Ergo Baby Carrier, Inc.

Twingo, LLC

Solly Baby

Soul Slings

Avenue Library Subscription | Request for 14 days free trial of before buying: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/avenue/trial/starter

Get more information: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/library-access

Similar Reports:

Baby Diapers Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2027

Baby Pacifier Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2027

Baby Monitor Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2027

Baby Feeding Bottles Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019-2026

About Us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domains. AMR offers its services across 11 industry verticals including Life Sciences, Consumer Goods, Materials & Chemicals, Construction & Manufacturing, Food & Beverages, Energy & Power, Semiconductor & Electronics, Automotive & Transportation, ICT & Media, Aerospace & Defense, and BFSI.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.



Contact:

David Correa

5933 NE Win Sivers Drive

#205, Portland, OR 97220

United States

Toll Free: 1-800-792-5285

UK: +44-845-528-1300

Hong Kong: +852-301-84916

India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Fax: +1-855-550-5975

help@alliedmarketresearch.com

Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com

Follow Us on: LinkedIn Twitter

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/636519/Allied_Market_Research_Logo.jpg