Large scale PV projects selected in public tenders held by the Turkish authorities will be awarded a 10-year tariff of TRL0.32/kWh ($0.044). The tariff will be indexed to inflation and dollar-euro exchange rate.Turkey's government has published the new fixed tariffs of the renewables incentive scheme for large scale renewables, the Yenilenebilir Enerji Kaynaklari Destekleme Mekanizmasi, or YEKDEM. The scheme grants a fixed price for a period of ten years and applies to clean energy projects selected in tenders, such as the 600 MW procurement exercise held in 2013 and the ongoing 1 GW tender recently ...

