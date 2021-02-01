DJ Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC: Total Voting Rights

Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC (FSTA) Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC: Total Voting Rights 01-Feb-2021 / 12:32 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. ("Fullers") Listed Voting Rights and Capital The following notification is made in accordance with the UK Financial Conduct Authority Disclosure and Transparency Rule 5.6.1. Fuller's listed issued share capital consists of 33,619,834 'A' ordinary shares of GBP0.40 each. Of this total, 1,274,253 'A' ordinary shares are held in treasury. Therefore, the total number of listed voting rights in Fullers is 32,345,581. This number may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in Fuller's, under the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules. Enquiries: Bethan Flavin Assistant Company Secretary 020 8996 2105 1 February 2021 =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: GB00B1YPC344 Category Code: TVR TIDM: FSTA LEI Code: 213800C7ACOFMRCQQW76 OAM Categories: 2.5. Total number of voting rights and capital Sequence No.: 92643 EQS News ID: 1164818 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

February 01, 2021 07:32 ET (12:32 GMT)