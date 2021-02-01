ENB Therapeutics, Inc.: ENB Therapeutics Demonstrated Early Efficacy in Phase I Clinical Trial of ENB-003 in Combination with Pembrolizumab

ENB-003 is the Company's first in class small molecule therapeutic selectively targeting the ETB receptor - a novel immune checkpoint

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / February 1, 2021 / ENB Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company pioneering a new and differentiated class of therapeutics targeting the ETB receptor (ETBR), today announced the successful completion of the third dosing cohort in a Phase I dose escalation clinical trial of ENB-003 in combination with pembrolizumab. Doses of ENB-003 administered to date appear well-tolerated and as the trial progressed into the anticipated therapeutic range of ENB-003 has demonstrated its first efficacy signal as was reported at the SITC 2020 annual meeting. ENB-003 is a selective and potent inhibitor of the ETBR receptor which is overexpressed in over 40% of all tumor types and blocks T-cell trafficking, thus creating "cold" tumors which have a high unmet need.

"We are very excited to observe the continued safety of our combination regimen as well as early efficacy signals as we escalate the dose into the expected therapeutic window of ENB-003. Best overall responses of the 9 patients dosed to date include 4 SD (stable disease) and one PR (partial response) in a platinum refractory ovarian cancer subject who had a ~72% reduction in tumor burden with deepening of response and no disease progression at 6 months of therapy. Median PFS with pembrolizumab alone in recurrent ovarian cancer is 2.3 months," said Sumayah Jamal, MD-PhD, President, Co-Founder and CSO of ENB Therapeutics, Inc. "We are hoping for continued positive responses as we advance the trial and escalate the dose of ENB-003."

The Phase I/II multi-center, open-label trial of ENB-003 is currently enrolling patients with advanced solid tumors in indications associated with ETBR expression. The Phase I trial includes a monotherapy run-in followed by combination therapy. The Phase I dose escalation of ENB-003 in combination with pembrolizumab is primarily designed to assess safety and tolerability and to determine a recommended Phase II dose (RP2D). Following selection of an RP2D, we expect to initiate a Phase II dose expansion trial with the primary objective to evaluate ENB-003's ability to enhance responsiveness to pembrolizumab in patients who have previously failed pembrolizumab therapy or have tumors associated with pembrolizumab resistance.

ENB Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing a novel class of medicines, ETBR inhibitors, to overcome resistance to immune-based therapies such as the immune checkpoint inhibitors. ENB's lead product candidate, ENB-003 is being investigated in an ongoing Phase I/II clinical trial in collaboration with Merck. For more information, visit www.enbpharma.com.

