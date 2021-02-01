Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - February 1, 2021) - Galileo Life Sciences Inc. (Galileo, the "Company"), a subsidiary of Modern Mobility Aids, Inc. (OTC Pink: MDRM) announced today that its Board of Directors appointed Gilbert Sharpe Director of Health Care. Gilbert, former long-time Director of the Legal Branch of the Ontario Ministry of Health and Long-Term Care brings to Galileo Life Sciences over 40 years of experience in advisory, law, and private practice. The Company also announced its appointment of Ahmed Abdalla as Vice President of Business Development, Mikhael Kushevsky as Chief Technology Officer, and Carlos Saldana as Vice President of Marketing in the region of Latin America.



About Gilbert Sharpe



Gilbert Sharpe brings invaluable experience from a distinguished 40-year career in legal practice and advisory roles. Following 15 years in private practice as a partner at several major Bay Street law firms, he currently operates a boutique healthcare advisory service. Gilbert offers unparalleled experience in healthcare public policy and regulation and intimately understands the complex realm of evolving public and private healthcare dynamics in Canada.



"Given our vision of revolutionizing the way healthcare is delivered, we have decided to make several new additions to leadership, fitting in line with our current high-growth focus. We are thrilled to introduce Gilbert Sharpe as Director of Health Care of Galileo Life Sciences. Through Gilbert's involvement with the Ministry of Health since 1975 and work with numerous government ministries and agencies, he has influenced some of the more crucial legal decisions and policy matters affecting modern health care. He is an invaluable new asset to the Company, whose vision, determination, and experience will lead us on the road to achieving our planned objectives," stated Tito DiMarco, President of the Company.



Parallel to his aforementioned achievements, Gilbert has acted as Editor-In-Chief of the leading health law journal, "Health Law in Canada" for over 40 years, founded the first Canadian health law courses at Osgoode Hall Law School, Dalhousie, and the University of Ottawa, and authored hundreds of published articles and texts, including "Doctors and the Law" and "The Law and Medicine in Canada".



About Mickhael Kushevsky



Mikhael Kushevsky, appointed Chief Technology Officer, is a fintech entrepreneur executive with startup and corporate expertise implementing mobile, ecommerce, prepaid, Apple Pay, EMV, NKC, digital wallet, and blockchain solutions. In addition to co-founding Marbles Corp., a blockchain cryptocurrency game and a Smart Wallet tied with Crypto-Fiat exchange, he formed XRomb Inc. to build a mobile commerce platform with NFC cloud mobile wallets, coupon, loyalty, and e-commerce technologies. Following, he co-founded Credorax Inc., a global merchant Acquiring Bank and merchant processors. Throughout the 20+ years he has been in the field, he has also created several social commerce applications and websites featuring some of the most popular consumer products and stores in the world.



About Carlos Saldana



Carlos Saldana, appointed Vice President of Marketing for the region of Latin America, brings to the company 20 years of business development experience centralized in South America. He has experience with startups, international licensing agreements, and has co-founded two successful entities, including Berkana SAS and Pacifica PMO SAS - both based in Colombia.



"Upon seeing the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, we are looking ahead to bring significant positive change to the Latin American telemedicine market as well as our home market. The last year has shown us that telemedicine provides a remarkable opportunity for the average person to access health services where they otherwise would simply not be able to," says Tito DiMarco, President of Modern Mobility Aids. "I am pleased to welcome Carlos to our team, where he will support the marketing side in a region where telemedicine is to see a very notable increase in popularity in the coming years, allowing access to medicine for the majority."



About Ahmed Abdalla



Ahmed Abdalla, appointed Vice President of Business Development, brings 25 years of experience spearheading successful startup companies and those in early but rigorous stages of development. Ahmed's key leadership moments to date include yielding $15 million in revenue throughout his time of ownership and operations of Richtell Communications (Toronto), acting as Partner at a renowned brokerage firm in Amman, Jordan (2005-2015), and more.



Forward-looking Statements



This press release may contain information that may constitute "forward-looking information" or "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable Canadian and U.S. securities laws (collectively, "Forward-looking Statements"). All information contained herein that is not clearly historical in nature may constitute Forward-looking Statements. In some cases, Forward-looking Statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "may", "will", "expect", "plan", "anticipate", "intend", "potential", "estimate", "believe" or the negative of these terms, or other similar expressions intended to identify Forward-looking Statements. There are no guarantees or assurances that expansion in leadership will result in the hopes the company has mentioned here. Any investment made into Modern Mobility Aids, Inc., would be classified as speculative and risky. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, market conditions, general acceptance of the company's products and technologies, competitive factors, the ability to successfully complete additional or adequate financing, government approvals or changes to proposed laws and other risks and uncertainties further stated in the company's financial reports and filings. Any Forward-looking Statement included in this press release is made as of the date of this press release and, except as required by law, Galileo Life Sciences Inc. and Modern Mobility Aids Inc. disclaim any obligation to update or revise any Forward-looking Statement. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on any Forward-looking Statement.

Modern Mobility Aids is listed on the New York OTC Pink Market and currently trades under the ticker MDRM.

For more information, please visit our new website at: www.galileolife.com and www.mrdminc.com or contact:



Tito DiMarco

President, Modern Mobility Aids Inc.

tdimarco@mdrminc.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/73308