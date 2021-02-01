Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - February 1, 2021) - Universal PropTech Inc. (TSXV: UPI) ("UPI" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has entered into an exclusive master distributor agreement ("Agreement") with Air Alpine Innovation Research Inc. ("Air Sniper") to promote and market Air Sniper products. UPI's wholly-owned subsidiary, VCI Controls Inc. ("VCI") will exclusively distribute these products in Ontario, Quebec and Atlantic Canada.

"We are excited to exclusively represent this Made-in-Canada success story of leading edge germicidal UVC and NASA-originated Photocatalytic Oxidation technology in Ontario, Quebec and Atlantic Canada," stated Chris Hazelton, President and CEO of UPI. "We will aggressively pursue immediate opportunities in schools, campuses, government and commercial facilities and seniors' homes."

Stuart Henley, President of Air Sniper said, "Air Sniper is pleased to enter into a partnership with Universal PropTech, and to be able to utilize their 40-year presence and experience in Ontario, Quebec and Atlantic Canada. With UPI's existing and expanding client footprint, we expect to develop a strong partnership and see significant adoption as we work to push the Air Sniper product through sales funnels."

Air Sniper uses advanced technology and components from across the globe. Air Sniper's products meet scientific specifications for Ultraviolet ("UVC") sanitization and are third-party tested against airborne pathogens in industrial capacities. Air Sniper utilizes powerful bulbs and reflective paneling to create an optimal pathogen destruction environment. UVC has been proven for germicidal use as well as sanitization. By using multiple bulbs in conjunction with a reflective environment, Air Sniper's products can revolutionize the air sanitization process. Additionally, Air Sniper's product also utilize Photocatalytic Oxidation ("PCO") technology, which has been originally developed by NASA. PCO technology is incorporated into Air Sniper's stand-alone units to maximize irradiation of pathogens inside the unit, further adding to the effectiveness of UVC.

About Universal PropTech Inc.

Universal PropTech Inc. (TSXV: UPI) is a leading building innovation company, selecting, integrating, deploying, and maintaining PropTech in healthy buildings. As trusted advisors, we provide holistic evidence-driven solutions and services for building developers, owners, and operators in Canada. UPI operates through its wholly owned subsidiary, VCI Controls Inc. ("VCI"), a leading supplier and integrator of PropTech healthy building solutions and services. VCI is an industry leader in the acquisition and deployment of intelligent building technology, including the integration of all building systems utilizing the latest in communications technologies and standards. VCI's business focuses on digital controls and mechanical services, performance monitoring, and energy efficiency solutions.

With headquarters in Toronto, Universal PropTech Inc. has offices across Canada including, Halifax, Montreal, and Ottawa. For more information, visit www.universalproptech.com.

