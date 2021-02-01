The parking management solutions market is expected to grow by USD 3.42 billion, progressing at a CAGR of over 8% during the forecast period.

The growth in smart parking deployment projects is one of the major factors propelling market growth. However, factors such as lack of integration among siloed parking technologies will hamper the market growth.

Parking Management Solutions Market: Type Landscape

Off-street parking refers to the parking of vehicles in parking facilities such as garages and lots. The growing focus on improving city infrastructure and the rising number of malls, restaurants, and SMEs globally are driving the construction of off-street parking facilities. Off-street parking facilities are primarily built by private business enterprises for their customers. These facilities are integrated with advanced technologies. This is a major contributor to the off-street parking management solution market segment.

Parking Management Solutions Market: Geographic Landscape

North America was the largest parking management solutions market in 2019, and the region will offer several growth opportunities to market vendors during the forecast period. The increase in the requirement of traffic management will significantly drive parking management solutions market growth in this region over the forecast period. 32% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. The US and Canada are the key markets for parking management solutions in North America.

What our reports offer:

Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments

Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

Covers market data for 2019, 2020, until 2024

Market trends (drivers, opportunities, threats, challenges, investment opportunities, and recommendations)

Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2019

Market outlook

Market size and forecast for 2019 2024

Five Forces Analysis

Five forces summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

Market segments

Comparison by Product

Revenue management Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Security and surveillance Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Access control Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Reservation management Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Others Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by Product

Market Segmentation by Type

Market segments

Comparison by Type

Off-street parking Market size and forecast 2019-2024

On-street parking Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by Type

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Europe Market size and forecast 2019-2024

APAC Market size and forecast 2019-2024

MEA Market size and forecast 2019-2024

South America Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Amano Corp.

Cisco Systems Inc.

Conduent Inc.

Flowbird SAS

IPS Group Inc.

Kapsch TrafficCom AG

Libelium Comunicaciones Distribuidas SL

Nedap NV

Siemens AG

SKIDATA AG

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

