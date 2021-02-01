The parking management solutions market is expected to grow by USD 3.42 billion, progressing at a CAGR of over 8% during the forecast period.
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Parking Management Solutions Market 2020-2024
The growth in smart parking deployment projects is one of the major factors propelling market growth. However, factors such as lack of integration among siloed parking technologies will hamper the market growth.
Parking Management Solutions Market: Type Landscape
Off-street parking refers to the parking of vehicles in parking facilities such as garages and lots. The growing focus on improving city infrastructure and the rising number of malls, restaurants, and SMEs globally are driving the construction of off-street parking facilities. Off-street parking facilities are primarily built by private business enterprises for their customers. These facilities are integrated with advanced technologies. This is a major contributor to the off-street parking management solution market segment.
Parking Management Solutions Market: Geographic Landscape
North America was the largest parking management solutions market in 2019, and the region will offer several growth opportunities to market vendors during the forecast period. The increase in the requirement of traffic management will significantly drive parking management solutions market growth in this region over the forecast period. 32% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. The US and Canada are the key markets for parking management solutions in North America.
Companies Covered:
- Amano Corp.
- Cisco Systems Inc.
- Conduent Inc.
- Flowbird SAS
- IPS Group Inc.
- Kapsch TrafficCom AG
- Libelium Comunicaciones Distribuidas SL
- Nedap NV
- Siemens AG
- SKIDATA AG
