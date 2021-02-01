Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 01.02.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 654 internationalen Medien
+141% Rekord Umsatz! Halo Collective - Turnaround gezündet!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2JAHY ISIN: DK0060946788 Ticker-Symbol: 547A 
Tradegate
01.02.21
14:42 Uhr
40,370 Euro
+1,770
+4,59 %
Branche
Gesundheitswesen
Aktienmarkt
OMX Copenhagen 25
1-Jahres-Chart
AMBU A/S Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
AMBU A/S 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
40,80040,98015:19
40,83040,92015:19
GlobeNewswire
01.02.2021 | 14:29
60 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S: Ambu A/S - admittance to trading and official listing of new shares due to an accelerated bookbuild offering

The B share capital of Ambu A/S will be increased on Nasdaq Copenhagen. The
admittance of trading and official listing of new shares will take effect as
per 2 February 2021 in the ISIN below. 



ISIN:                  DK0060946788                        
-----------------------------------------------------------
Name:                  Ambu B                              
-----------------------------------------------------------
Volume before change:  218,522,100 shares (DKK 109,261,050)
-----------------------------------------------------------
Change:                4,711,832 shares (DKK 2,355,916)    
-----------------------------------------------------------
Volume after change:   223,233,932 shares (DKK 111,616,966)
-----------------------------------------------------------
Subscription price:    DKK 262                             
-----------------------------------------------------------
Face value:            DKK 0.50                            
-----------------------------------------------------------
Short name:            AMBU B                              
-----------------------------------------------------------
Orderbook ID           3331                                
-----------------------------------------------------------





For further information, please contact: Asta Jepsen, Surveillance, tel. +45 33
93 33 66

Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=837954
AMBU-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 GlobeNewswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.