Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S: Ambu A/S - admittance to trading and official listing of new shares due to an accelerated bookbuild offering

The B share capital of Ambu A/S will be increased on Nasdaq Copenhagen. The admittance of trading and official listing of new shares will take effect as per 2 February 2021 in the ISIN below. ISIN: DK0060946788 ----------------------------------------------------------- Name: Ambu B ----------------------------------------------------------- Volume before change: 218,522,100 shares (DKK 109,261,050) ----------------------------------------------------------- Change: 4,711,832 shares (DKK 2,355,916) ----------------------------------------------------------- Volume after change: 223,233,932 shares (DKK 111,616,966) ----------------------------------------------------------- Subscription price: DKK 262 ----------------------------------------------------------- Face value: DKK 0.50 ----------------------------------------------------------- Short name: AMBU B ----------------------------------------------------------- Orderbook ID 3331 ----------------------------------------------------------- For further information, please contact: Asta Jepsen, Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66 Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=837954