Future Market Insights: How Advancements of extracorporeal life support technology is Spurring Growth of Centrifugal blood pump Market: New Report Analyses

Key market players are aiming at strategic alliances with service providers to address the requirements of an expanding patient base.

DUBAI, UAE / ACCESSWIRE / February 1, 2021 / Future Market Insights: FMI states in its recent study that the centrifugal blood pump market will record a CAGR of 4% through 2030. Demand for centrifugal blood pumps is anticipated to continue surging particularly due to the increase in heart diseases of people all across the world.

"A slew of cardiovascular products was launched for the management of cardiac disorders over the last decade and development of more are currently underway. With leading manufacturers expecting the demand to surge amid COVID-19, centrifugal blood pump sales are set to grow steadily through 2030." says the FMI analyst.

Request a report sample to gain comprehensive market insights at https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/centrifugal-blood-pump-market

Centrifugal blood pump Market - Important Highlights

The demand for electronic centrifugal blood pumps is estimated to rise in the forecasted period, owing to its increased energy efficiency

Hospital sectors are anticipated to be the leading end-users

North America led by the US is estimated to be the major shareholder in the market owing to its expansion in healthcare spending.

China is estimated to be the lead market for centrifugal blood pumps in the forecasted period, due to its rapid increase in the geriatric population

Centrifugal blood pump Market - Drivers

The rapid increase in health problems like heart diseases around the world

Increasing in geriatric population

Favorable government policies like an increase in healthcare spending are further driving the market.

Centrifugal blood pump Market - Restraints

· Low-cost alternatives by China-based pump manufacturers is expected to be a hurdle in the growth of the global centrifugal pump market during the forecast period

A low rate of energy-efficiency is expected to restrain the growth of global centrifugal pump market growth over the period.

For any Queries Linked with the Report, Ask an Analyst@ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/ask-question/rep-gb-6451

COVID-19 Impact on Centrifugal blood pump Market

During this time there has been a disruption in the supply and demand chain which has caused an impact on the revenue of the centrifugal blood pumps in a negative way. However, this is estimated to be a temporary effect and the market is expected to have a turnaround. The pandemic has led to a decrease in the patient's flow in the hospitals, and doctor chambers. This has caused a reduction in the number of cardio surgeries and that in turn has affected the centrifugal blood pumps market.

Competitive Landscape

Key market players are aiming at strategic alliances with service providers to address the requirements of an expanding patient base.

For example, In Feb 2018, LivaNova PLC agreed to acquire TandemLife, a privately held company that was focused on advanced cardiopulmonary temporary support solutions. Some of the leading companies operating in the centrifugal blood pump market are Medtronic Plc, Thoratec Corporation (Abbott), Terumo Corporation, and so on.

You can purchase the report to gain a deeper understanding of the market at https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/checkout/6451

About the Study

The study offers readers a comprehensive assessment of the centrifugal blood pump market. Global, regional, and national-level analysis of the latest trends influencing the market is covered in this FMI report. The study provides insights based on product type (electronic & mechanical motor), end-users(hospitals, clinics, ambulances), and across key regions (North America, Latin America, Europe, China, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa).

Table Of Content

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Overview

3. Key Market Trends

4. Market Background

5. COVID19 Crisis Impact Analysis

6. Market Context

7. Global Centrifugal Blood Pumps Market Demand (in Volume '000 Units) Analysis 2015-2019 and Forecast, 2020-2030

8. Global Centrifugal Blood Pumps Devices Market - Pricing Analysis

9. Global Centrifugal Blood Pumps Market Value (US$ Mn) Analysis 2015-2019 and Forecast, 2020-2030

10. Global Centrifugal Blood Pumps Market and Volume Analysis 2015-2019 and Forecast 2020-2030, by Motor Type

11. Global Centrifugal Blood Pumps Market Analysis 2015-2019 and Forecast 2020-2030, by End User

12. Global Centrifugal Blood Pumps Market Analysis 2015-2019 and Forecast 2020-2030, by Region

13. North America Centrifugal Blood Pumps Market Analysis 2015-2019 and Forecast 2020-2030

14. Latin America Centrifugal Blood Pumps Market Analysis 2015-2019 and Forecast 2020-2030

15. Europe Centrifugal Blood Pumps Market Analysis 2015-2019 and Forecast 2020-2030

16. South Asia Centrifugal Blood Pumps Market Analysis 2015-2019 and Forecast 2020-2030

17. East Asia Centrifugal Blood Pumps Market Analysis 2015-2019 and Forecast 2020-2030

18. Oceania Centrifugal Blood Pumps Market Analysis 2015-2019 and Forecast 2020-2030

19. Middle East and Africa Centrifugal Blood Pumps Market Analysis 2015-2019 and Forecast 2020-2030

20. Key and Emerging Countries Centrifugal Blood Pumps Market Analysis 2015-2019 and Forecast 2020-2030

21. Market Structure Analysis

22. Competition Analysis

23. Assumptions and Acronyms Used

24. Research Methodology

Download Complete TOC Of this Report @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/toc/rep-gb-6491

Explore FMI's Coverage of the healthcare Industry

Pharmaceutical intermediates market: Get insights on the pharmaceutical intermediates market through FMI's report covering detailed quantitative and qualitative analysis for projection period 2020-2030.

Autoclave Market: FMI's exhaustive study on the autoclaves market covers the latest trends, innovations, key players, and popular strategies for the period 2020-2030.

Microbial Therapeutic Products Market: Obtain detailed analysis on the microbial therapeutic products market through FMI's report covering competitive analysis, key regions, and segmental analysis for 2020-2030.

About Future Market Insights

Future Market Insights (FMI) is a leading provider of market intelligence and consulting services, serving clients in over 150 countries. FMI is headquartered in Dubai, the global financial capital, and has delivery centers in the U.S. and India. FMI's latest market research reports and industry analysis help businesses navigate challenges and make critical decisions with confidence and clarity amidst breakneck competition. Our customized and syndicated market research reports deliver actionable insights that drive sustainable growth. A team of expert-led analysts at FMI continuously tracks emerging trends and events in a broad range of industries to ensure that our clients prepare for the evolving needs of their consumers.

Contact

Mr. Abhishek Budholiya

Unit No: AU-01-H Gold Tower (AU), Plot No: JLT-PH1-I3A,

Jumeirah Lakes Towers, Dubai,

United Arab Emirates

MARKET ACCESS DMCC Initiative

For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com

For Media Enquiries: press@futuremarketinsights.com

Report: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/centrifugal-blood-pump-market

Press Release Source: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/press-release/centrifugal-blood-pump-market

SOURCE: Future Market Insights

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/627000/How-Advancements-of-extracorporeal-life-support-technology-is-Spurring-Growth-of-Centrifugal-blood-pump-Market-New-Report-Analyses