Three companies founded or co-founded by Truffle represent 30% of the total valuation of the highest BioMedTech market caps of Euronext Paris. They are also among the 2020 top stock performers.

Truffle Capital:

1. Three leading BioMedTech companies, Founded or Co-Founded and Supported by Truffle Capital since Their Inception, Generate Outstanding Performance in 2020

As of today, Abivax (EPA: ABVX), Carbios (EPA: ALCRB) and Carmat (EPA: ALCAR), are collectively capitalizing €1.3 billion (497, 443 and 379 M€ respectively) and ranking among the best 2020 stock performers listed on Euronext Paris (including Carbios at the 1st position; among the companies capitalizing between €200 million and 2 billion; see table below). These three companies are all developing radical innovations aiming at revolutionizing the medical sector or the protection of the environment.

Here are the latest companies' breaking news for these three companies:

November 19, 2020: Carbios, founded by Truffle Capital in 2011 develops industrial bioprocesses for the circular economy of plastics, Carbios made its first 100% recycled plastic bottle from textiles. Based in French region of Auvergne, Carbios published a major scientific article in Nature, was able to attract renowned corporate partners (L'Oréal, Michelin, Nestlé Waters, Novozymes, PepsiCo, Suntory Beverage Food Europe), and is now at the industrial pilot stage.

December 22, 2020: Abivax, founded by Truffle Capital in 2013, is developing innovative drugs to treat patients with inflammatory diseases, viral diseases and cancers. Abivax ABX464 drug candidate was declared a National Covid-19 Research Priority by the French government for its large international clinical trial, miR-AGE, launched last May with ABX464. This BioTech company already secured €84 million in funding over the year.

December 23, 2020: Carmat, co-founded by Truffle Capital, Airbus and Pr Carpentier in 2008, designer and developer of the world's most advanced total artificial heart conceived to provide a therapeutic alternative for patients suffering from end-stage biventricular heart failure, obtained market approval in Europe (CE marking).

For detailed information regarding these companies, including risk factors, please refer to their respective websites (Carbios: www.carbios.fr; Abivax: www.abivax.com and Carmat: www.carmatsa.com).

These companies and their achievements are Truffle Capital's signature as an entrepreneur-investor company: sourcing radical innovations in biotechnology and medical devices from around the world to build leading companies in France and support them towards advanced development stages.

Philippe Pouletty, M.D. co-founder and CEO of Truffle Capital, mentions: "We are proud of these three French companies that would not have existed without Truffle. Contributing to saving lives or protecting our planet, thanks to exceptional scientific research and technologies and to international management teams, fosters the emergence of future World leaders in France, while generating a very good return on investment for Truffle Capital's funds. We intend to amplify our efforts with our new BioMedTech and Medeor funds, to benefit patients around the world and our investors."

2020 Stock Performance Ranking of Euronext Paris listed BioMedTech Companies, with a Market Capitalization between 200 million and 2 billion euros on 01/01/2020

Ranking Company 2020 Stock Performance (%) Market Capitalization

(M€, as of 22/01/2021) 1 Carbios 318% 443 2 AB Sciences 276% 752 3 Inventiva 219% 572 4 Valneva 202% 826 5 Gensight Biologics 187% 304 6 Cellectis 56% 1098 7 Abivax 53% 497 8 Carmat 47% 379 9 Innate Pharma -42% 291 10 DBV Technologies -78% 545

Index 2020 Performance CAC 40 -7% Next Biotech -6%

Sources: Price per share variation (%) from 12/31/2019 to 12/31/2020; market capitalization on 01/22/2021. Companies in the diagnostics sector or with market capitalizations less than 200 million euros or over 2 billion euros as of January 1, 2020 were excluded. This ranking was established based on Euronext data.

2. New BioMedTech Companies created by Truffle Capital in Major Healthcare Sectors

Truffle continues to create and support future BioMedTech leaders aiming to treat life threatening diseases. Truffle Early-Stage BioMedTech Funds, which closed at the end of 2019, have already enabled the financing of 8 BioMedTech companies built on promising radical innovations.

Affluent Medical (Aix en Provence) is developing four minimally invasive medical devices to treat cardiac, vascular and urologic diseases, which are already at an advanced clinical development stage;

(Aix en Provence) is developing four minimally invasive medical devices to treat cardiac, vascular and urologic diseases, which are already at an advanced clinical development stage; Artedrone (Paris) is aiming to design revolutionary autonomous microrobots allowing interventional radiologists to treat or prevent cerebrovascular accidents without using catheters;

(Paris) is aiming to design revolutionary autonomous microrobots allowing interventional radiologists to treat or prevent cerebrovascular accidents without using catheters; Bariatek (Paris) is developing a minimally invasive medical device to treat obesity;

(Paris) is developing a minimally invasive medical device to treat obesity; Caranx Medical (Nice) is developing autonomous surgical robots, for vascular and abdominal surgery;

(Nice) is developing autonomous surgical robots, for vascular and abdominal surgery; Diaccurate (Paris) is developing novel anti-cancer and anti-viral drugs based on breakthrough immuno-oncology mechanisms;

(Paris) is developing novel anti-cancer and anti-viral drugs based on breakthrough immuno-oncology mechanisms; HoliStick Medical (Paris) is developing a medical device to close pathological holes between the right and left heart (PFO) in order to prevent strokes;

(Paris) is developing a medical device to close pathological holes between the right and left heart (PFO) in order to prevent strokes; PKMed (Lyon), is developing biocompatible 3D implants to enable local drug delivery or to promote the genesis of functional tissues and organs following cell therapy;

(Lyon), is developing biocompatible 3D implants to enable local drug delivery or to promote the genesis of functional tissues and organs following cell therapy; Skinosive (Marseille) is developing bioadhesive technologies to increase the effectiveness and safety of UV filters and other dermato-cosmetic compounds.

3. MEDEOR, Truffle New Late-Stage BioMedTech Fund, expects a first closing before summer

Truffle new MEDEOR Fund aims to complement Truffle's BioMedTech financing tools for BioMedTech companies, from inception to commercial stages. It has a clear industrial objective: invest at least €600 million in future BioMedTech world leaders developing advanced-stage medical devices (pre-commercial or commercial stage, for 70%) or innovative drugs (phase II III clinical studies, for 30%). MEDEOR will always be lead investor and major proactive shareholder and board member, to build in France technological leaders that will revolutionize surgery and medicine. French institutional investors and French government granted MEDEOR the "Tibi" label, a French government initiative to encourage LP's to invest in the best funds.

Thanks to MEDEOR, Truffle Capital intends to continue to lead French BioTech and MedTech companies towards commercial and international medical success.

4. Truffle: a High Performance business model launched twenty years ago

Founded in 2001, Truffle Capital is an independent European Venture Capital firm focused on radical innovations in Life Sciences (MedTech and BioTech) and breakthrough technologies in the IT sector (FinTech and InsurTech). Truffle Capital's mission is to support the founding and development of young innovative companies capable of becoming tomorrow's leaders. Chaired by Patrick Kron and managed by Dr. Philippe Pouletty and Bernard-Louis Roques, Co-Founders and Chief Executive Officers, Truffle Capital has raised more than €1.1 billion since its creation and has supported several dozens of companies in the life sciences and digital technology sectors. In 2019, Truffle Capital announced the raising of nearly €400 million for its early-stage institutional funds, including €250 million dedicated to BioMedTech.

2020 was marked by the launch of new innovative projects in its two areas of expertise (BioMedTech and FinTech/InsurTech) and by very significant advances in the field of Biotechnology and Medical Devices.

For more information: www.truffle.com Twitter: @trufflecapital

