The PV projects - tendered under the Central Public Sector Undertaking scheme - will be entitled to government support through 'viability gap funding', with the level awarded determined by reverse-bidding auctions for the project capacity.The Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency has invited bids from state-run power companies to set up 5 GW of grid-connected solar project generation capacity under the third tranche of phase II of the Central Public Sector Undertaking (CPSU) scheme. The solar projects will be developed on a build, own, operate basis, using Indian-made cells and modules. ...

