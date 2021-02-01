Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 1, 2021) -Aguila American Gold Limited (TSXV: AGL) (OTCQB: AGLAF) (WKN: A2DR6E) ("Aguila" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the formation of an advisory board (the "Advisory Board") to provide support and guidance to the Company's Board of Directors. In parallel, the Company announces the appointment of Mr. Michael Thomsen of Denver, Colorado as the Advisory Board's foundation member.

Mr. Thomsen is a highly regarded mineral explorationist, with a successful career spanning many decades and continents in the employ of both senior and junior companies. Michael's career has included leadership roles with Freeport and Gold Fields, culminating with his role as Director of International Exploration at Newmont during the period when the Yanacocha gold district in Peru increased resources to over 50 million ounces of gold.

"I am very pleased and welcome someone of the discovery record of Mike Thomsen to Aguila's newly formed Advisory Board" said Mr. Mark Saxon, President and CEO. "As we advance the WUSA project in Oregon and make additional acquisitions in North America, Mike's experience and network will be invaluable. Aguila is a young company focused on the safe and sustainable discovery of high merit gold, copper and silver projects, and we welcome Mike to our growing team."

The Aguila Advisory Board will be structured to provide objective advice and guidance to the Board and executive team to help achieve the best outcomes for all stakeholders.

About Aguila American Gold Ltd (TSXV: AGL) (OTCQB: AGLAF) (WKN: A2DR6E)

Aguila American Gold is an emerging gold company enhancing shareholder value through exploration and discovery.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/73214