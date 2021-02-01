Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - February 1, 2021) - SusGlobal Energy Corp. (OTCQB: SNRG) ("SusGlobal" or the "Company"), the developer of SusGro, a revolutionary pathogen free organic liquid fertilizer, today announced it has completed the Ydro Process® integration into the Company's proprietary Organic Waste Processing and Composting Facility at its wholly owned subsidiary SusGlobal Energy Belleville Ltd. ("SusGlobal Belleville").

TradeWorks Environmental Inc.'s Ydro Process®, a biotechnology used in composting applications to improve and advance the overall performance and efficiency of the system was integrated into the existing SusGlobal Belleville operations by applying the Ydro Series® Microorganisms product during the preparation stage batches of compost pile in the appropriate Gore® system windrows.

During this project, seven (7) different batches were completed during a 3-month period, and samples from 3 different batches were sent to an independent certified laboratory for analysis. For each of the 3 batches analyzed, samples were obtained for each of their 3 active composting stages (Stages A, B & C), as well as after the final 3-week curing process. The main purpose of this project was to demonstrate the Ydro Process®' benefits when introduced into composting facilities. One of the main factors to the overall management of these facilities is the treatment capacity (which is strictly related to the required processing time to produce the final product), the analysis concluded the benefits and operational optimization which the Ydro Process® integration enables.

The lab results from the batches tested indicated that compost was mature enough and ready to move out of the compost active stage after 4-6 weeks of processing. By contrast, the current required processing period is 8 weeks. The results show a reduction in processing time ranging from 25%-50%. This reduction in processing time allows for an increase in the composting treatment capacity (tonnes/year) by 33%-100%, which correlates to a more economically and environmentally sustainable management model of the facility, resulting in significantly increasing revenues and profits.

Additional indications for further economic and environmental advancements include the reduction of electricity used per tonne of waste treated, reduction in Green House Gas ("GHG") emissions, higher value compost, living soil, overall return on investment and significant odour reduction between the final Ydro Process® compost compared to the non Ydro Process® compost.

As municipalities look to significantly divert organic waste from landfills by 2022, there will be a necessity of diversion, thus composting facilities, their management model, and its level of sustainability, will play a key role in this redistribution of waste. Constructing new buildings for meeting the higher demand, unnecessarily consumes resources and can also be a very time-consuming process when obtaining environmental licences and approvals. The SusGlobal Belleville Facility has proven that by maximizing the efficiency and performance of the existing infrastructure it is possible to meet the increase in demand and new standards of sustainability, resulting in a tremendous competitive advantage.

SusGlobal continues producing its Earth's Journey® Compost as a member and in compliance with The Compost Council of Canada standards by processing 70,000 tonnes per annum of organic waste, with an additional 50,000 tonnes per annum organic waste processing and transfer site approved under the existing Environmental Compliance Approval (the "ECA") and Site Plan. The integration of the Ydro Process® into the existing system allows for the treating of source separated organics ("SSO") and industrial, commercial, and institutional ("ICI") organic wastes to produce a higher quality compost, reduce processing time, reduce odors, while continuing to reduce GHG emissions by diverting organic waste streams from landfills.

"We are pleased to have worked with TradeWorks Environmental to improve our own processes and quality of regenerative products," stated Marc Hazout, President and CEO of SusGlobal Energy Corp. "Focusing on increasing efficiencies and standards to drive further revenue and brand recognition results in maximizing shareholder value."

"Our team was impressed with SusGlobal Belleville's management and operators in the integration of our proprietary product and process," stated Meni Mancini, Founding Partner of TradeWorks Environmental Inc. "We are confident that SusGlobal will continue to achieve the high-yielding results from the continued implementation of the Ydro Process®."

About SusGlobal Energy Corp.

SusGlobal Energy Corp., the developer of SusGro, a revolutionary pathogen free organic liquid fertilizer is a renewables company focused on acquiring, developing and monetizing a portfolio of proprietary technologies in the waste to energy and regenerative products application globally. It is management's objective to grow SusGlobal into a significant sustainable waste to energy and regenerative products provider, as Leaders in The Circular Economy®. For more information, please visit the Company's website at: https://susglobalenergy.com.

About TradeWorks Environmental Inc.

TradeWorks Environmental is a cleantech company focused on the treatment of organic waste and wastewater through the implementation and integration of the Ydro Process®, a biotechnology that increases the overall performance of biological treatment processes, by implementing selected bacterial cultures (Ydro Series® Microorganisms). The integration of the Process focuses on enabling systems to exceed designed efficiencies by leveraging the existing resources and infrastructure. The Ydro Process® establishes new standards for managing and treating organic waste and wastewater, with respect to being economically, environmentally, and socially sustainable, in an innovative and simple approach. For more information, please visit TradeWorks Environmental's website at: www.tradeworksinc.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding the Company's objectives. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "believes," "intends," "estimates," "projects," "aims," "potential," "goal," "objective," "prospective," and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will," "would," "may," "can," "could" or "should" occur. The Company cautions investors that any forward-looking statements by the Company are not guarantees of future results or performance, and that actual results may differ materially from those in forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, including, but not limited to, lack of sufficient financial resources; variations in market conditions, currency and our stock; the Company's ability to obtain any necessary permits, approvals, consents or authorizations required for its activities; the Company's ability to produce energy, biogas, compost or organic fertilizer from its properties successfully or profitably, to continue its projected growth, or to be fully able to implement its business strategies and other risk factors described in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, which may be viewed at www.sec.gov.

