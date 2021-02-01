U.S. corporate governance software provider bolsters presence in Ireland with veteran site leader

Diligent Corporation, a leading modern governance company with a platform used by nearly 700,000 board directors and leaders, announces Ruairí Conroy as the Site Lead for the company's new Galway office. Headquartered in New York City, and backed by Insight Partners, Clearlake Capital Group, and Blackstone Group, Diligent empowers leaders to digitally transform their governance practices.

Ruairí will oversee Diligent's European Hub including recruitment, department integration, business operations and facilities. The new hub will host more than 200 new employees across multiple business functions including customer support, finance, product, human resources and marketing. With this large-scale onboarding, Ruairí will be responsible for hiring and onboarding the best talent in Galway and ensuring employees have the right tools and resources to drive innovation.

On his new role with Diligent and what drew him to the company, Ruairí said: "Diligent's commitment to growing in Galway, engaging with the community and building a top-performing workforce comprised of our best and brightest talent is what really drew me in. I'm confident that Diligent will be able to realise their global ambitions from the West of Ireland thanks to the opportunity to work with a diverse talent pool that stacks up to any other market around the world. The company is a pioneer in the modern governance space and is well-respected by the world's most influential brands. I'm looking forward to joining the team and driving growth in the region."

Ruairí brings over 19 years of growth and leadership experience to Diligent. Most recently he served as the Senior Vice President of Inside Sales at SiteMinder, a cloud platform for hotels. At SiteMinder, he had direct responsibility for recruiting, onboarding and expanding operations at the Galway site. He was instrumental in architecting their go-to market strategy for future growth, and led a global team of 100 sales leaders. In addition to his role at SiteMinder, Ruairí was part of the landing team for AdRoll and was instrumental in the launching of their EMEA Headquarters in Dublin. He has also led sales and acquisitions teams at Google, and currently lectures at National University of Galway, where he designed and delivers a module called Digital Sales Management.

In response to Ruairí's new position, Lisa Edwards Diligent's President and COO said: "Our growth plans in this region are quite ambitious and require a leader with vast experience building a site from the ground up and managing cross-functional teams. Ruairí has a proven track record of scaling SaaS companies in Galway which will be critical to our overall success. Over the last three months, we've expanded our footprint to more than 70 employees in the region, and his leadership will help us manage through the complexity of this challenging time as we continue to scale our business."

About Diligent

Diligent Corporation is the pioneer of modern governance, empowering leaders to turn effective governance into a competitive advantage. Leveraging unparalleled insights from a team of industry innovators, as well as highly secure, integrated SaaS technologies, Diligent's industry-leading suite of solutions changes how work gets done at the executive and board levels. Leaders rely on Diligent to drive accountability and transparency, while addressing stakeholder and shareholder priorities. Its applications also help streamline the day-to-day work of board management and committees, and support collaboration and secure information sharing. Designed for both public and private sector organizations, Diligent is helping to usher in a new era of modern governance. The largest global network of directors and executives, Diligent is relied on by 19,000 organizations and nearly 700,000 leaders in more than 90 countries. With an eye towards inclusivity and accessibility, Diligent serves some of the largest public governing bodies, including more than 50% of the Fortune 1000, 70% of the FTSE 100, and 65% of the ASX.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210201005091/en/

Contacts:

For additional information and imagery:

Mark O'Toole

Account Director

+353 (87) 778 2513

mark@150bond.com