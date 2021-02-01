Trio of new hires expands upon a landmark year of record sales, new customer wins and the launch of the Jumio KYX Platform

Jumio, the leading provider of AI-powered end-to-end identity verification and eKYC solutions, today announced the appointment of three new members to its leadership team, following a landmark year which saw it reach record sales revenues, sign a number of marquee customers, make a key acquisition and realize strong returns on its 2020 channel focus.

Mark Reeves, appointed as Jumio's new vice president of EMEA revenue, has more than 30 years of experience in scaling operations, building high-growth teams and disrupting industry practices across the theater. Reeves joins to head up revenue operations across EMEA following an incredibly successful run building Carbon Black, a leader in cloud-native endpoint protection, through an IPO and subsequent acquisition by VMWare. Prior to Carbon Black, Mark held EMEA and international leadership positions at Entrust, Mimecast, Promethean and RSA/EMC.

At Jumio, Reeves will be based in London and will focus on the continued expansion of the company's new business, working closely to grow its current customer base and align support services to delight customers. He will also oversee the expansion of Jumio's regional channel program to capitalize on the significant growth of its partner base over the last year.

Alongside Reeves, Jumio has also appointed Micah Willbrand as VP of product for AML services. Willbrand also brings extensive experience to Jumio as a strategic and operational leader for some of the industry's marquee brands, including Experian, NICE Actimize, RELX and GB Group, in anti-money laundering, risk management, identity and authentication solutions. Willbrand will oversee the integration and expansion of the Beam Solutions AML platform acquisition as it is adopted by Jumio customers and channel partners.

Lastly, Jumio welcomed Mike Ruiz as director of Western U.S. sales. Ruiz brings more than 15 years of leadership experience from GridGain where he ran enterprise sales and Informatica where he ran Western U.S. sales through hypergrowth from $180 million to over $1.1 billion. Ruiz will hire new business executives and continue to expand Jumio's successful partner base across the region.

"I'm thrilled to welcome Mark, Micah and Mike to the Jumio team," said Dean Hickman-Smith, Jumio's chief revenue officer. "Together, they will help us continue to build upon our tremendously successful 2020, further expanding across EMEA and North America and layering in incremental platform-based AML services. This in conjunction with expanding our channel footprint will fuel our continued growth as we help organizations make their commercial ecosystems and the internet a safer place."

