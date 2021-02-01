1.5 billion+ square feet of projects participate in WELL offerings in over 80 countries

The International WELL Building Institute (IWBI), the global authority on how we can use our buildings and communities to advance the health and well-being of the people inside, announced today that WELL projects have now crossed the 1.5 billion square foot mark across more than 80 countries. The milestone is evidence of accelerating global adoption and tremendous growth from less than a year ago, when WELL projects surpassed 500 million square feet in nearly 60 countries.

In June 2020, IWBI launched the WELL Health-Safety Rating, leveraging its existing expertise and feedback from the 600-member IWBI Taskforce on COVID-19. Drawing on a subset of features from the WELL Building Standard (WELL), the WELL Health-Safety Rating is an evidence-based, third-party verified rating for all new and existing buildings and space types that is focused on operational policies, maintenance protocols, emergency plans and stakeholder engagement strategies to help organizations prioritize the health and safety of their staff, visitors and stakeholders, and get back to business during these pandemic times.

More than 8,500 facilities have enrolled in the WELL Health-Safety Rating to date, including iconic buildings like Yankee Stadium and the Empire State Building, global financial service organizations like JPMorgan Chase, hotel leaders like Aimbridge Hospitality, telecommunications organizations like T-Mobile, real estate developers like Brookfield Properties and Kilroy Realty, fitness organizations like Life Time, and many others.

"The pandemic quickly shifted the conversation on health, and IWBI's role in helping mitigate the impact of the virus and supporting people's safety and well-being is now more clear than ever," said Paul Scialla, Founder of IWBI and CEO of its parent company, Delos.

"The pace of adoption has been remarkable, with registrations across WELL offerings now averaging 2 million square feet every day," said Rachel Hodgdon, IWBI President and CEO. "This is thanks to our dedicated community from around the world our WELL APs, WELL Faculty, members, customers and advisors."

WELL APs and WELL Faculty are an active and growing community that brings education about WELL to colleagues and clients around the world. Over 16,000 individuals have registered for or achieved the WELL AP credential and have helped IWBI quickly respond to rising demand.

"These are enormous accomplishments in the six years since WELL first launched," continued Hodgdon. "While the pandemic has disrupted so much of our lives, it's also presented us with the opportunity to grow a movement that has the potential to do so much good. Each of these milestones is an affirmation of the need for people first places, and we can't wait to share what we have in store."

About the International WELL Building Institute

The International WELL Building Institute (IWBI) is a public benefit corporation and the world's leading organization focused on deploying people first places to advance a global culture of health. IWBI mobilizes its community through the administration of the WELL Building Standard (WELL) and the WELL Health-Safety Rating, management of the WELL AP credential, the pursuit of applicable research, the development of educational resources, and advocacy for policies that promote health and wellbeing everywhere. More information on WELL can be found here.

International WELL Building Institute pbc is a wholly owned subsidiary of Delos. International WELL Building Institute, IWBI, the WELL Building Standard, WELL v2, WELL Certified, WELL AP, WELL Portfolio, WELL Portfolio Score, The WELL Conference, We Are WELL, the WELL Community Standard, WELL Health-Safety Rating, WELL Health-Safety Rated, WELL Health-Equity, WELL and others, and their related logos are trademarks or certification marks of International WELL Building Institute in the United States and other countries.

