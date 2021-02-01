WidePoint Corporation: WidePoint Cybersecurity Awarded New Identity Management Credentialing Services Contract

FAIRFAX, VA / ACCESSWIRE / February 1, 2021 / WidePoint Corporation (NYSE:WYY), the leading provider of Trusted Mobility Management (TM2) specializing in Telecommunications Lifecycle Management, Identity Management and Digital Billing & Analytics solutions, has secured a new 12-month, identity management credentialing services contract from a Fortune Global 500 corporation.

Under the terms of the agreement, WidePoint will provide its new commercial client with professional services, hardware, and Personal Identity Verification - Interoperable (PIV-I) credentials, that grant a segment of the new client's employees logical access to the U.S. Department of Education's information and resources. As a result, WidePoint has expanded the presence of its PIV-I credentials into a new U.S. federal government agency.

"Providing secure credentials for this global leader gives us the opportunity to expand our footprint in both the commercial and federal government spaces in a manner that is highly efficient for our business," said Jason Holloway, President of WidePoint Cybersecurity Solutions Corporation. "Remote connectivity is more critical than ever, and our credentials, which enable logical access, allow a greater number of agencies to adapt to new standards and ensure their information is securely accessible."

Caroline Godfrey, Chief Security Officer of WidePoint Cybersecurity Solutions Corporation, added, "Cyber security breaches of all kinds are on the rise. The unique implications and challenges related to facility security posture make the issuance of trusted identity management credentials a valuable, essential offering."

Jin Kang, WidePoint's CEO, commented, "WidePoint is one of the few approved and trusted issuers of Personal Identity Verification - Interoperable (PIV-I) credentials, which uniquely positions us to help a large number of commercial organizations seamlessly access their secure information while adhering to federal policies. Even during COVID-19, we are expanding our issuance of PIV, PIV-I, and ECA credentials, and we look forward to continuing this trend to ensure that government employees and contractors are all able to work securely both on premise and remotely."

About WidePoint

WidePoint Corporation (NYSE:WYY) is a leading provider of trusted mobility management (TM2) solutions, including telecom management, mobile management, identity management, and digital billing and analytics. For more information, visit widepoint.com.

