Entrepreneur Tara Haddad is Featured in Fitneass.com Where She Provides Insight into the Many Benefits of a Plant-Based Diet

In 2019, Tara Haddad, a financial consultant and businesswoman, took on the alternative meat industry. Her company, Modern Meat, based out of Vancouver, British Columbia, offers a portfolio of plant-based meat alternatives and has grown sustainably in its short history. Bringing her in as a topical expert, Fitneass.com recently partnered up with Tara Haddad to put together an informative article on the benefits of a plant-based diet.

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / February 1, 2021 / CEO and founder of Modern Meat, Tara Haddad, recently down with Fitneass.com to discuss the benefits of switching to a plant-based diet. With vegan and flexitarian lifestyles becoming increasingly popular, Tara claims that much of the interest is due to growing concerns over health, climate change and the long-term impacts of beef production.

Much of the new food innovation is from start-ups like Tara Haddad's own venture Modern Meat, which produces vegan products that are accessible, nutritious, and sustainable. Recognizing the importance of providing consumers with an opportunity to choose healthy alternatives to traditional meats without sacrificing taste, Tara Haddad and the Modern Meat team are deliberate in selecting ingredients free of soy, gluten, nuts, and GMOs.

Together with Tara Haddad, this Fitneass.com article outlines exactly what a plant-based diet is, as well as its specific health related benefits, including: weight loss, disease prevention, animal conservation, and environmental protection.

For health enthusiasts and those looking to take the plunge into plant-based diets, you can read the full article here.

About Tara Haddad

Tara is the CEO and founder of Modern Meat - a plant-based Canadian food company based out of Vancouver, Canada. Having built the company from the ground up, she initially started selling her products through local food markets before transitioning to various retailers. As a health and wellness advocate, Tara ensures all Modern Meat core products are free of soy, gluten, nuts, and GMOs.

Despite ongoing COVID-19 restrictions and stay-at-home orders, Tara and her dedicated team continue to provide top-quality meat alternatives to customers.

Contact Information:

Tara Haddad

Website: https://www.themodernmeat.com/

Email: news@tarahaddad.com

SOURCE: Tara Haddad

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/627013/Entrepreneur-Tara-Haddad-is-Featured-in-Fitneasscom-Where-She-Provides-Insight-into-the-Many-Benefits-of-a-Plant-Based-Diet