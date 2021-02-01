Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 01.02.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 654 internationalen Medien
+141% Rekord Umsatz! Halo Collective - Turnaround gezündet!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0HF9Y ISIN: GB00B0H2K534 Ticker-Symbol: P2F 
Tradegate
01.02.21
16:06 Uhr
1,370 Euro
+0,020
+1,48 %
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
PETROFAC LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
PETROFAC LIMITED 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,3701,41016:47
1,3601,41016:47
Dow Jones News
01.02.2021 | 15:13
257 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Petrofac Limited: Covid corporate financing facility

DJ Petrofac Limited: Covid corporate financing facility 

Petrofac Limited ( PFC) 
Petrofac Limited: Covid corporate financing facility 
01-Feb-2021 / 13:39 GMT/BST 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
 
  COVID CORPORATE FINANCING FACILITY 
 
Petrofac has today issued GBP300 million in commercial paper with a maturity of 12 months under the Covid Corporate 
Financing Facility, the maximum amount it is eligible to issue under this facility. 
 
 
ENDS 
 
 
This announcement contains inside information which is disclosed in accordance with the UK Market Abuse Regulation. 
 
 
For further information contact: 
 
Petrofac Limited 
+44 (0) 207 811 4900 
 
Jonathan Yarr, Head of Investor Relations 
jonathan.yarr@petrofac.com 
 
Aaron Clark, Investor Relations & Communications Manager 
aaron.clark@petrofac.com 
 
Alison Flynn, Group Head of Communications 
alison.flynn@petrofac.com 
 
 
Tulchan Communications Group 
+44 (0) 207 353 4200 
petrofac@tulchangroup.com 
 
Martin Robinson 
 
 
NOTES TO EDITORS 
 
Petrofac is a leading international service provider to the energy industry, with a diverse client portfolio including 
many of the world's leading energy companies. 
 
Petrofac designs, builds, manages and maintains oil, gas, refining, petrochemicals and renewable energy infrastructure. 
Our purpose is to enable our clients to meet the world's evolving energy needs. Our six values - safe; ethical; 
innovative; responsive; quality & cost conscious; driven to deliver - are at the heart of everything we do. 
 
Petrofac's core markets are in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region and the UK North Sea, where we have built 
a long and successful track record of safe, reliable and innovative execution, underpinned by a cost effective and 
local delivery model with a strong focus on in-country value. We operate in several other significant markets, 
including India, South East Asia and the United States. We have 10,700 employees based across 31 offices globally. 
 
Petrofac is quoted on the London Stock Exchange (symbol: PFC). 
 
For additional information, please refer to the Petrofac website at www.petrofac.com 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:          GB00B0H2K534 
Category Code: MSCH 
TIDM:          PFC 
LEI Code:      2138004624W8CKCSJ177 
Sequence No.:  92644 
EQS News ID:   1164843 
 
End of Announcement  EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

February 01, 2021 08:40 ET (13:40 GMT)

PETROFAC-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.