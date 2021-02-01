Dallas, Texas--(Newsfile Corp. - February 1, 2021) - ProTek Capital Inc., (OTC Pink: PRPM) ("the Company") announces today that the Company and its management acquired publicly traded company Black Dragon Resource Companies Inc. (OTC Pink: BDGR)

Both Companies recognized the unique market space that ProTek Capital Inc., has entered, and are excited to participate and ultimately take advantage of this beneficial strategic relationship. This will enhance the pursuit to increase PPS and all shareholders values for both companies and their affiliates.

"At ProTek Capital Inc., we always try to reach for higher goals and bring value to our PPS and portfolio. We have assembled a great team of managers and service providers who are involved in the final stages of our filings to move the company up to "OTCPK Current Status". We are also committed and have been cleared and approved to file and move BDGR to "current status' on OTCPK and finally move to OTCQB/BB Boards. Our clients and acquisition prospects showed incredible trust and a "vote of confidence" for our efforts to upgrade companies to the next tier, such as "current status", and then OTCQB, and that is why they went ahead and completed all our deals and transactions. In fact, the BDGR Chairman will stay on to assist and facilitate both companies' growth and business development. As a company, we will publish our 2021 season "business Plan" and milestones development guide. When we started in MJ market space, there were only two states who embraced MJ market segment, and now 16 states completely legalized the MJ/Hemp/CBD commerce, 10 states have it as Medical and decriminalized it, and 3 more decriminalized, so it's a huge increase and new developments to enhance our position in MJ markets!" Stated Edward Vakser, CEO of ProTek Capital Inc.

The company will stay transparent and continue to report and disclose its progress and development of the 2021 business plan, filings updates, closures on more acquisitions and financial growth. (For both companies).

The by-product and as an additional bonus for its shareholders, there will be a "very handsome" stock dividend that will benefit all shareholders. That corporate action is already in the working stages with the State and other regulatory agencies. The management will release "record dates" and other details following this release ASAP

Please visit our Facebook page for frequent updates: https://www.facebook.com/MJVentureCapital

Black Dragon Resource Companies Inc. FB Page:

https://www.facebook.com/Black-Dragon-Resource-Companies-Inc-101787868607589

Edward Vakser

Charman/CEO

Protek Capital Inc.,

About ProTek Capital, Inc.

ProTek Capital, Inc. has historically concentrated on acquiring a portfolio of unique and promising, high-growth potential companies. The company is focused on Mergers and Acquisitions of Cannabis, MJ and CBD companies.

Forward-Looking Statements:

The information posted in this release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. You can identify these statements by use of the words "may," "will," "should," "plans," "expects," "anticipates," "continue," "estimate," "project," "intend," and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected or anticipated. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, general economic and business conditions, effects of continued geopolitical unrest and regional conflicts, competition, changes in technology and methods of marketing, delays in completing various engineering and manufacturing programs, changes in customer order patterns, changes in product mix, continued success in technological advances and delivering technological innovations, shortages in components, production delays due to performance quality issues with outsourced components, and various other factors beyond the Company's control.

Safe Harbor Statement:

This release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Certain statements set forth in this press release constitute "forward-looking statements." Forward-looking statements include, without limitation, any statement that may predict, forecast, indicate, or imply future results, performance or achievements, and may contain the words "estimate", "project", "intend", "forecast", "anticipate", "plan", "planning", "expect", "believe", "will likely", "should", "could", "would", "may" or words or expressions of similar meaning. Such statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause the company's actual results and financial position to differ materially from those included within the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, including those relating to the Company's ability to grow its business. Actual results may differ materially from the results predicted and reported results should not be considered as an indication of future performance. The potential risks and uncertainties include, among others, the Company's limited operating history, the limited financial resources, and domestic or global economic conditions -- activities of competitors and the presence of new or additional competition and conditions of equity markets.

For more information: ev24903@gmail.com

Phone: (214)-418-6940

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/73297