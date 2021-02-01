The country saw around 525 MW of new PV capacity come online in December alone. The feed-in tariffs for PV systems not exceeding 750 kW in size were reduced by 1.4%.From pv magazine Germany Germany's federal network agency, the Bundesnetzagentur, has reported that 525 MW of new PV was installed in the country in December. For comparison, the newly installed PV capacity for December 2019 was 339.4 MW, and in November 2020 it was 480 MW. In 2020, new PV additions reached 4.88 GW, which means that the country saw its installed PV power increase by around 1 GW more than in 2019, when annual PV additions ...

