TaxBandits: File Forms 1099-NEC, W-2, 940, and 941 Before Midnight To Meet The Deadline

ROCK HILL, SC / ACCESSWIRE / February 1, 2021 / The deadline is here and there are several forms that must be filed with the IRS/SSA before midnight tonight. While this would certainly be considered the final hour, it is not too late to successfully file on time with www.TaxBandits.com.

With TaxBandits you can easily e-file the following forms with the required federal and state agencies.

Form 1099-NEC

This must be filed with the IRS by payers who have made payments of $600 or more to independent contractors. This form must also be distributed to the recipients, postmarked no later than February 1, 2021.

Form W-2

This form must be filed with the SSA to report the wages paid by an employer to their employee during the tax year. This includes reporting the income taxes, social security taxes, and Medicare taxes withheld from their wages. This form must also be distributed to employees, postmarked no later than February 1, 2021.

Form 940

This must be filed with the IRS annually. This form is used to report Federal Unemployment Taxes, also referred to as FUTA taxes.

Form 941

This must be transmitted to the IRS on a quarterly basis, the deadline to file for the fourth quarter of 2020 is February 1, 2021. Employers should file this form to report all employment taxes, including Social Security and Medicare taxes.

TaxBandits offers a smooth filing process and many time-saving features such as bulk upload and volume-based pricing. In addition, TaxBandits offers complete solutions for the recipient copies. TaxBandits offers print and postal mailing solutions for recipient copies. USPS validations are implemented to ensure that all recipient copies arrive at a valid location before the deadline.

Employers/payers can allow employees/recipients to access and download their Forms W-2, 1099 online. Not only does this feature simplify the distribution process, but it enables employees to securely access their forms at any time, from anywhere. Once the forms are transmitted to the IRS/SSA, recipients will receive an email that instructs them on how to log in to the secure portal.

When asked about last-minute filing, TaxBandits CEO and Co-founder, Agie Sundaram stated, "TaxBandits offers a last-minute solution for business owners who need to file their year-end forms. Based on a decade of experience e-filing with the IRS/SSA, our team has developed an application that is designed for fast, efficient filing. It is unlike any other product on the market."

SPAN Enterprises, the creator of TaxBandits, is an industry leader of solutions for IRS tax filing and the transportation industry. Located in the heart of downtown Rock Hill, South Carolina, SPAN proves that big ideas can grow in a small town. With Business Management Software such as TruckLogics, Unitwise, and PayWow and several e-filing products like ExpressTruckTax, ExpressIFTA, and ACAwise, SPAN Enterprises is at the forefront of innovative applications. Learn more at http://www.spanenterprises.com.

Please direct all media inquiries to Stephanie Glanville, Content Writer, at support@taxbandits.com.

SOURCE: TaxBandits

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/627036/File-Forms-1099-NEC-W-2-940-and-941-Before-Midnight-To-Meet-The-Deadline