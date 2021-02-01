Viewpoint Molecular Targeting, Inc.: Viewpoint Molecular Targeting Presents Positive Preclinical Data from VMT01 Program at the 2021 SNMMI Mid-Winter Meeting

- Positive preclinical data demonstrating that a single dose of [212Pb]-VMT01 significantly enhanced response to immune checkpoint inhibitors relative to checkpoint inhibitor treatment alone with a 43% rate of complete response in a B16 melanoma tumor model in mice -

- Company plans to advance its VMT01 program into Phase 1 imaging study, to be followed by Phase 1/2a therapy study for the treatment of metastatic melanoma -

CORALVILLE, IA / ACCESSWIRE / February 1, 2021 / Viewpoint Molecular Targeting, Inc. ("Viewpoint" or the "Company"), a radiopharmaceutical company developing precision α-particle oncology therapeutics and complementary diagnostic imaging agents, today announced the presentation of positive preclinical data from its VMT01 program at the 2021 SNMMI Mid-Winter Meeting, which was held virtually January 28-31, 2021.

Michael Schultz, Ph.D., Chief Science Officer of Viewpoint, commented, "We continue to be encouraged by the data from our VMT01 program, which highlights the potential of our proprietary alpha-particle radiotherapies and complementary diagnostic imaging agents. Our data suggest that our targeted alpha-particle therapies have the potential to significantly enhance responses to currently available immunotherapies for the treatment of metastatic melanoma. We look forward to exploring the potential of VMT01 further and entering the clinic with a Phase 1 imaging study in the near-term."

The abstract titled, Pb-212 α-particle radiotherapy induces immunogenic cell death and synergistic anti-tumor effect in combination with immunotherapies, was presented by Viewpoint Research Scientist, Mengshi Li, Ph.D.

Key Findings:

Single-dose of [ 212 Pb]-VMT01 significantly arrested tumor growth of B16 melanoma and extended survival.

Pb]-VMT01 significantly arrested tumor growth of B16 melanoma and extended survival. Immune checkpoint inhibitors did not significantly reduce tumor growth compared with control group, presumably due to the aggressiveness and non-responsive nature of B16 melanoma model.

Combination of [ 212 Pb]-VMT01 and immune checkpoint inhibitors induced synergistic anti-tumor effect and 43% (3/7) complete tumor remission. Interestingly, animals with complete tumor clearance developed anti-tumor immunity to reject further tumor challenge.

Pb]-VMT01 and immune checkpoint inhibitors induced synergistic anti-tumor effect and 43% (3/7) complete tumor remission. Interestingly, animals with complete tumor clearance developed anti-tumor immunity to reject further tumor challenge. Similar synergistic effect was not seen in RAG1 KO mice, indicating that adaptive immunity was necessary. FACS data demonstrated enhance TILs in animals dosed with [212Pb] VMT01, including CD45+ leukocytes, CD3+, CD19+ lymphocytes. Specifically, increased CD8+ T cells were found after [212Pb] VMT01 dosing.

Viewpoint's VMT01 program is intended to meet an unmet clinical need with the use of a new imaging agent to guide Viewpoint's radiopharmaceutical therapy against metastatic melanoma. This image-guided approach is often referred to as "theranostics." Using information guided by the low-risk medical imaging scan, a treatment plan utilizing the VMT01 ligand is designed to deliver the power of alpha-particle radiation specifically to melanoma tumors, while minimizing risk to unaffected organs and tissues. VMT01 represents a unique way to treat metastatic melanoma that has been vetted as scientifically sound by rigorous peer review and has the potential to be transformative for melanoma patients.

The Company plans to advance its VMT01 program into a Phase 1 imaging study followed by a Phase 1 therapy study for the treatment of metastatic melanoma at the Mayo Clinic.

About Viewpoint

Viewpoint Molecular Targeting is a radiopharmaceutical company developing precision oncology therapeutics and complementary diagnostic imaging agents. The Company's leading alpha-particle radiotherapies are designed to deliver powerful alpha radiation specifically to cancer cells utilizing specialized targeting peptides. Viewpoint is also developing complementary diagnostics that utilize the same targeting peptide which provide the opportunity to personalize treatment and optimize patient outcomes. This "theranostic" approach enabling the ability to see the specific tumor and then treat it to potentially improve efficacy and minimize toxicity associated with many other types of cancer treatments.

The Company's melanoma (VMT01) and neuroendocrine tumor (VMT-??-NET) programs are entering Phase 1 imaging studies, to be followed by Phase 1/2a therapy trials for the treatment of metastatic melanoma and neuroendocrine tumors at two leading academic institutions. For more information, please visit the Company's website viewpointmt.com.

