Heyswift Pte Ltd: Bitcatcha Italia Announces Launch Of Italian Language Website To Assist With Online Productivity

The new website is dedicated to assisting local webmasters in the Italian language to find the best tools. The server speed checker on the home page is one of the helpful web tools available to hosts.

SINGAPORE / ACCESSWIRE / February 1, 2021 / Heyswift Pte Ltd and Daren Low are delighted to announce the launch of the Bitcatcha Italia and the release of their sophisticated speed checker tool.

As tech continues to advance, it's important to have reliable information about speed. The speed checker tool is an accurate and effective way to measure the speed of a website's host provider.

Many people underestimate the link between website success and web host. When a host can't provide enough speed, a website can lose out on many hundreds or thousands of potential customers and potential sales.

Website speed needs two key elements. The first is the design of the website and includes clean code, plugins, a functioning cache, and correctly functioning visual media. The second element is the server's speed, which is directly tied to the quality and efficiency of the web host. Making sure to host your website with one of the best web hosting Italia brands will ensure freelancers and small business owners have the bestspeeds to thrive and improve their online productivity.

When a site loads quickly and correctly, the user's experience is better. Higher satisfaction leads to more subscribers, more content shares, and more returning visitors. A fast site has higher conversions and, in turn, higher profits. A fast site also has SEO benefits as it can help with ranking higher in Google.

By using the Italia website tool to measure and rank speed, users will then know what actions to take to improve their website speed. This could involve changing host, switching server location, switching hosting type, or using a content distribution network (CDN).

In all, the launch of this new website will help equip webmasters, small business owners and freelancers with all the tools they need to succeed online.

