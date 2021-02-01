Marion, North Carolina--(Newsfile Corp. - February 1, 2021) - Greene Concepts Inc. (OTC Pink: INKW) is pleased to announce that the company is working with Amazon to quickly restock inventories after all three trucks of BE WATERTM sell out after its first day of listing on Amazon.com.





On Friday, January 29, the company issued a press release announcing the availability of its BE WATER product line on Amazon.com. With the page going live for the first time early that morning, before the afternoon came, all product inventories of BE WATER had been sold. This includes all inventory sent to three different Amazon distribution centers around the country.

Lenny Greene, CEO of Greene Concepts states, "Due to the overwhelming response and positive demand for our BE WATER product, we sold out the same day that our online listing debuted. In fact, it sold out within a couple of hours after the day's press release. While I am happy with our January 29 product sales, I am most happy knowing that we have the capacity to meet this demand. We are working diligently with Amazon to replenish the inventories as quickly as possible."

Mr. Greene continues, "I humbly give thanks to all of you who believe in our BE WATER product and in our company. We believe we manufacture the best artesian water line on the market because of our product's taste and health benefits. I continue to receive positive reports from individuals across the country and we aim to let all 300 million Amazon customers know they will not find a better-quality water product than what we have to offer. As soon as additional inventory is available at Amazon's warehouses, you will once again be able to purchase additional cases through our Amazon BE WATERTM Artesian Online Listing."

