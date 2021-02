Picton delivered a strong 3.7% NAV total return in the three months to 31 December 2020 (Q321) and with continuing strong rent collection has further increased quarterly DPS. Q321 DPS increased 14% to 0.8p (an annualised 3.2p) and EPRA NAV per share increased 3.0% to 95.5p, above our previous end-FY21 forecast, with property valuation growth driven by industrial assets that account for 52% of the total.

