pv magazine has taken part in a webinar examining the thorny issue of financing clean energy generation in developing markets.Two India-led institutions hosted a webinar to examine the question of how to finance utility scale renewables in emerging economies. Participants considered policy and regulatory challenges, as well as solar financing constraints, at an event organised by the Gurugram-based International Solar Alliance (ISA) alongside the Centre for Energy Finance section of Delhi-based research non-profit the Council on Energy, Environment and Water (CEEW). Panelists at Wednesday's event ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...