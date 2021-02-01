The organizers of Intersolar and Ees Europe, in Munich, the largest photovoltaic and storage trade fairs in Europe, have decided to postpone the two events by six weeks. They hope that in the second half of the year there will be fewer restrictions and that the summer will have a dampening effect on the coronavirus pandemic.From pv magazine Germany Nobody can reliably say how long the coronavirus pandemic will keep Germany under its current restrictions, especially trade fair operators, among others. The organizers of The Smarter E in Munich - Solar Promotion GmbH and Freiburg Wirtschaft Touristik ...

