VIP-Media: A Damaging Start To Life Almost Turned Jonas Arequipa Jr. Onto A Bad Path; He Got Off Of It And Found Success In The Business And Creative World

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / February 1, 2021 / Jonas Arequipa Jr. was on the path to being an amazing musician. He grew up in a household full of music and musical talents. At a young age, he was headed for a path and career in the world of music, then everything changed when his family began to fall apart.

"As a young boy, I was raised in a musical household, singing and performing at the age of four and was taught to play five instruments. My father always told us that music was in our blood and that became a strong belief of mine, and my sister and I were set on being another R&B brother and sister duo. Unfortunately, my father ended up having another child outside of his marriage and this destroyed our family. My father tried everything he could to make the marriage work, but conversations led to grudge matches, grudge matches led to heated discussions, which led to arguments.He committed suicide and tried to take my sister and I with him. My father died right in my arms and left my sister in critical condition," Jonas recounts.

Like with anyone, this tragic event left Jonas scarred and headed in a bad direction. He was quickly headed towards a path to self-destruction and other life altering events. He made the decision to turn his life around and join the Marine Corps, but it was still hard for him to shake the feelings he had and the emotional burden he kept with him. He had to learn the power of forgiveness.

"I was lost. They say you are the average of the five people you spend the most time with and I was a knucklehead. At this point in my life I saw myself going down the wrong path, and that path would have led me to drugs, jail or death, and I made a decision myself to change my life to become more disciplined, structured and focused, so I joined the Marine Corps.

After achieving the goal of becoming a Marine I still felt a weight on my shoulders that I couldn't explain. It is then that I found the power of forgiveness, and I forgave my father for a choice that he made, and moving forward I was making the choice in no longer allowing his decision to have a strong hold on my life," Jonas explains.

Coming out of the Marines, Jonas was a changed man. He created an amazing network in the music industry, and beyond that he led himself to create his own businesses. Now, Jonas is the owner of not only one, but three different businesses!

"I am the owner and founder of three businesses, The Mastermind Collective, Disinfection Force, and a production company named Mediatsu. The Mastermind Collective has been a development of mine for over ten years and it has elevated a tremendous amount of people in all areas of business. It really is non-discriminatory to what businesses The Mastermind Collective is involved in. I have connected people in business, entrepreneurship, investing and self-development. As for Disinfection Force, I saw an opportunity where I could provide affordable disinfection services to businesses, homes, schools, automobiles and other high-traffic areas during our current pandemic, which, by the way, came out of collaborating with The Mastermind Collective," Jonas states.

Jonas is very different from other business people out there. He brings an energy level that is not often recreated. He is incredibly passionate about what he does and that is inspiring to many others.

"I am always told that my energy, the information I provide, the resources I've been able to help people with, is needed at this present moment, and I take that with all humility because I know I used to be at a point in my life when I needed guidance, help, resources, help developing other skills unrelated to business, and the benefit and help I received from people showed me to keep that togetherness with the people who share a similar focus. A few things that I've learned in life are each-one-teach-one, when one teaches, two learn, and you are the average of the five people you surround yourself with the most, so essentially I'm not "competing." I know the practicality in competition, but I am about finding the people who want to work with each other, and with this network, and with all the experiences of everyone involved, the work will speak for itself," Jonas says.

For the new year, Jonas is excited to make The Mastermind Collective a global community. This will allow anyone in the world to have access to the Collective.

"I want to launch The Mastermind Collective into a global network for anyone to have access too. In addition to the Collective, I am concluding my final plans for the non-profit I'm starting called The Impact Worldwide Foundation," Jonas comments.

To find out more about Jonas, you can follow him on instagram here and check out his website here.

