VIP-Media: James Patrick Took His Passion For Photography And Made It Into A Business; He Has Now Been Featured On Over 500 Covers

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / February 1, 2021 / It is not easy to create a business in the middle of a recession. James Patrick is the exception to that rule. At the time, James had a very nice business job that he walked away from to pursue his passion for photography.

"I walked away from a corporate job in marketing to launch my own photography business at the bottom of a recession and have gone on to photograph more than 500 magazine covers. Combining my experience in marketing with my work in media, I created the annual FITposium conference to educate health and fitness entrepreneurs how to launch and profit from their brands in the industry. Since 2015 we have had more than 1500 attendees at our events. I am also the best selling author of the book Fit Business Guide: The Workout Plan for Your Brand and the host of the entrepreneurial podcast Beyond the Image, which has chartered in more than a dozen countries," James explains.

For a long time, James had a passion for photography that could not be quenched. He had been working very hard for a long time to hone his skills and wanted to capitalize on it further. From that decision, the business coaching was born as well.

"As a photographer, it was an inner calling that I cultivated and could not turn off. I set out not just to take great photos but to focus on making images that worked for my clients. That meant I had to garner a deep understanding of what images worked in the marketplace and how to consistently create the visuals that helped my clients achieve their goals.

As a business coach, I saw a significant need from my clients to craft a brand that would be seen, to grow that brand, and to profit from that brand. Thus I took my background in marketing and business development and created the FITposium conference in 2015. Since then I have hosted 7 events for more than 1500 attendees and went on to launch my elite level mastermind and my 1-on-1 entrepreneur coaching program," James remarks.

Now a full-time photographer and business coach, James is running a commercial business dedicated to his passion. Despite the fact that he was working hard to follow his passions, James still experienced a number of obstacles in his way.

"Being an entrepreneur really means showing up regardless of what obstacles surface or changes occur. In 2020 all business owners were forced to re-examine their business models to determine how to thrive moving forward. That being said, we are always experiencing shifts, pivots, and changes within our industries regardless of the work we do. Instead of being the business owner who stands at the edge of the world waving their arms praying for things to "go back to the way they used to be" - entrepreneurs who thrive always keep their head on a swivel, look for new and innovative ways to serve their clients and evolve with the industry and with the world.

Thus it did not matter that I chose to leave my corporate job at the bottom of a great recession, I worked to find solutions for my client's needs and problems so my business grew. It did not matter that 2020 absolutely demolished previous business models I had, I once again worked to find new solutions for my client's problems so my business once again grew," James states.

However, James has overcome all of the obstacles that he has faced. He is not just taking good photos, he is also using his photos to help his clients achieve their goals and move ahead in life.

"As a photographer, I am not just one who will take good looking photos. Anyone can do that. I am the photographer who can take images that work and help my clients achieve their goals. That is why I have photographed more than 500 magazine covers.

As a business coach, I combine my background in media with my experience in marketing and business development. Whereas many coaches are only comfortable motivating or inspiring their clients - I am not afraid to get into the details of marketing strategy and business development tactics and techniques. Instead of constant talking, my business coaching clients and I get to work," James comments.

To find out more about James, you can follow him on Instagram here and check out his website here.

