Hibernia REIT plc: Holding(s) in company

Hibernia REIT plc (HBRN) Holding(s) in company 01-Feb-2021 / 15:37 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Standard Form TR-1 Standard form for notification of major holdings NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS (to be sent to the relevant issuer and to the Central Bank of Ireland)i 1. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting rights are attachedii: Hibernia Reit Public Limited Company 2. Reason for the notification (please tick the appropriate box or boxes): [x] An acquisition or disposal of voting rights [ ] An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments [ ] An event changing the breakdown of voting rights [ ] Other (please specify)iii: 3. Details of person subject to the notification obligationiv: Name: City and country of registered office (if applicable): Hazelview Investments Inc. (formerly filed Toronto, Canada by Timbercreek Asset Management Inc.) 4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.)v: 5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedvi: Jan. 26, 2021 6. Date on which issuer notified: Feb. 1, 2021 7. Threshold(s) that is/are crossed or reached: 6% 8. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation: % of voting rights % of voting rights Total of both Total number of attached to shares (total through financial in % (9.A + voting rights of of 9.A) instruments 9.B) issuervii (total of 9.B.1 + 9.B.2) Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was 6.06% 6.06% 661656792 crossed or reached Position of previous 5.15% 5.15% notification (if applicable) 9. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedviii: A: Voting rights attached to shares Number of voting rightsix % of voting rights Class/type of shares ISIN code (if Direct Indirect Direct Indirect possible) IE00BGHQ1986 40098064 6.06% SUBTOTAL A 40098064 6.06% B 1: Financial Instruments according to Regulation 17(1)(a) of the Regulations Type of financial Expiration Exercise/ Number of voting rights that may be acquired % of voting rights instrument datex Conversion Periodxi if the instrument is exercised/converted. SUBTOTAL B.1 B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to Regulation 17(1)(b) of the Regulations Type of financial Expiration Exercise/ Physical or cash % of voting instrument datex Conversion settlementxii Number of voting rights rights Period xi SUBTOTAL B.2 10. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation (please tick the applicable box): [ ] Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer.xiii [X ] Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entityxiv: % of voting rights if it % of voting rights through Total of both if it Namexv equals or is higher than financial instruments if it equals equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold or is higher than the notifiable the notifiable threshold threshold Hazelview Investments Inc. Hazelview Securities Inc. (Formerly Timbercreek 6.06% 6.06% Investment Management Inc.) BAYVK - REITS 1 Fonds FCP - FIS HI-KZVK-I1-Fonds Counsel Global Real Estate Fund SIREN Fund - Global Real Estate Value Fund Timbercreek Global Real Estate Income Fund Hazelview Investments Inc. Hazelview Securities (US) LLC (formerly Timbercreek Investment Management (U.S.) LLC) The Commonwealth Fund Agility Real Assets LLC Timbercreek Global Real Estate Core Fund, L.P. 11. In case of proxy voting: [name of the proxy holder] will cease to hold [% and number] voting rights as of [date] 12. Additional informationxvi: Hazelview Securities Inc. is currently registered with the Ontario Securities Commission as a portfolio manager, investment fund manager, and exempt market dealer and as an Investment Advisor with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Hazelview Securities (US) LLC is currently registered as an Investment Advisor with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Both firms provide discretionary portfolio management services to the respective entities listed in section 10 and are wholly owned subsidiaries of Hazelview Investments Inc.

Done at Toronto, Ontario, Canada on February 1, 2021. -----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

ISIN: IE00BGHQ1986 Category Code: HOL TIDM: HBRN LEI Code: 635400MHRA4QVVFTON18

