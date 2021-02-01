Dr. Shawn Joseph to Present on Equity at NYSPRA Speaker Series on Feb. 9, 2021

The presentation will be delivered with Dr. Lisa Grillo and is entitled "Nobody Knows My Name: Making Visible All Members of School Communities"

GAITHERSBURG, MD / ACCESSWIRE / February 1, 2021 / Dr. Shawn Joseph, the Principal of acclaimed education and equity consulting firm Joseph and Associates, has been invited to deliver a presentation at the New York School Public Relations Association (NYSPRA) Speaker Series. Entitled "Nobody Knows My Name: Making Visible All Members of School Communities," the presentation will take place on February 9, 2021, from 12:00 pm to 1:00 pm EST.

Dr. Joseph will be joined by co-presenter Dr. Lisa Grillo, Assistant Professor of Educational Leadership and Policy Studies at Howard University. Together, they will share ways that public and community engagement professionals can effectively respond to the voices, perspectives, and unique needs of students and families who hail from historically marginalized school communities. Attendees will discover specific and targeted insights, strategies, and resources to become more equity-minded in their work.

"The framework and foundation Dr. Grillo's and my presentation is rooted in the 1961 book Nobody Knows My Name by social justice activist James Baldwin, who declared with remarkable clarity, courage, and conviction that the gap between where we are as a society, and the standards of human freedom to which we aspire, is not minimal like some people would like to believe- rather, it is monumental, which is a painful truth that we all must face as individuals and collectively," commented Dr. Joseph, who in 2020 accepted a tenure track position at Howard University's Graduate School of Education in the Educational Leadership Department. "However, at the heart of Baldwin's seminal work is a message of hope and optimism. We can - and frankly, we must - identify and implement ways to make our schools, our workplaces, and our communities more equitable. The solution starts with each person, and both the responsibility and the opportunity to take action is ours."

In prior years, the NYSPRA Speaker Series was held at various venues in New York. However, due to the pandemic, the series is being held virtually. In total, there will be four conference sessions spread out from January through June 2021. Participants who register for all four conferences will be entitled to a complimentary APR seminar. For more information, including pricing for members and non-members and online registration, visit https://www.nyspra.org/2021-Virtual-Professional-Development.

"On behalf of my co-presenter Dr. Lisa Grillo, we would like to thank the NYSPRA for inviting us to deliver this very important and timely presentation," added Dr. Joseph. "We look forward to a dynamic and interactive engagement, and sharing ways that we can all be part of the solution going forward."

About Dr. Shawn Joseph

Dr. Shawn Joseph is the Principal of acclaimed education and equity consulting firm Joseph and Associates. His contributions to the education sector have earned him numerous awards and accolades, including the Met-Life Middle School Principal of the Year for the State of Maryland, the American Educational Research Association's Outstanding Dissertation Award in the area of Educational Leadership, and the Ambassador Andrew Young Leadership Award.

In 2020, he was selected as the Person of the Year by Nashville's Tribune newspaper, and in the same year, he was honored with the Greater Nashville Association of Black School Educator's Trailblazer Award.

Dr. Joseph also served on the Board of Learning Forward, an international organization focused on ensuring equity and excellence in teaching and learning through building the capacity of leaders to establish and sustain highly effective professional learning. His other board of trustee appointments includes the Equity Alliance, a non-profit organization in Nashville, TN, with mission to advocate for African Americans and other communities of color to have a fair and just opportunity at realizing the American dream. We are a Nashville-based grassroots non-profit advocacy group that seeks to equip citizens with tools and strategies to engage in the civic process and empower them to take action on issues affecting their daily lives. Learn more at https://josephandassociatesllc.com.

