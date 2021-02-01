Exceptional scores across all evaluation criteria in comprehensive independent Corporate Social Responsibility audit

Evaluation criteria includes Corporate Social Responsibility leadership, ethics, people, community the environment

Teleperformance scores in all categories exceed the averages of all other Verego SRS certified organizations

26 operations across all world regions were included in the full audit diligence review

Certification results show year-over-year improvements in all evaluation areas

Regulatory News:

Teleperformance (Paris:TEP), a leading global group in digitally integrated business services, today announced it has received the Enterprise-Wide Social Responsibility Standard (SRS) Certification Award from Verego for the seventh consecutive year. For more than a decade, Teleperformance has been recognized multiple times as a cross-industry global thought leader and benchmark performer in Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) by independent business analysts, assessors, international associations, and global philanthropic foundations.

The Verego SRS Certification provides a comprehensive framework for ensuring the effective management of corporate responsibility initiatives. It is awarded to companies that excel in terms of policies and practices in five key areas: leadership, ethics, people, community, and the environment. Teleperformance once again achieved Enterprise-Wide Certification in all five defined areas of the Verego SRS standard.

The detailed Verego impact report notes that Teleperformance has improved its own CSR scores each year while exceeding the annual scoring averages of all SRS other certified organizations.

"In 2013, Teleperformance first pursued and achieved certification in all five areas of Verego's SRS Standard. Each year since, Teleperformance has continued to develop its responsible business practices and demonstrate its leadership with achievement of top scores in its ethical, social, and environmental approaches. Feedback from employees and site managers has continuously shown that Teleperformance's values and approaches are thoroughly implemented at the ground level" said Carole Kerrey, Lead Certification Assessor at Verego.

26 separate Teleperformance operations in all world regions across the Americas, Asia Pacific, and CEMEA were included in the intensive Verego SRS audit review diligence process.

Clémentine Gauthier, Global Director Corporate Social Responsibility, Teleperformance, commented: "We are very pleased to attain our seventh consecutive annual Verego SRS certification. Our consistency and increasing year-over-year scores show our sustained commitment to be strong worldwide leaders in Corporate Social Responsibility. Thanks to Verego and to the entire Teleperformance team for your great interest, passion and support for all of our CSR efforts."

Daniel Julien, Teleperformance Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, stated: "We all live in one world and being a global force of good in corporate social responsibility is an imperative at Teleperformance. This is core to our value system and culture and part of our continuous efforts over many years to make the communities where we live and work, and, the world in general, a better place for all. As a corporate citizen of the world, we remain both humble and totally committed to being a true force of good in all respects."

ABOUT VEREGO

Since 2012, Verego has enabled companies around the world to improve the social and environmental responsible performance of their management systems by evaluating their implementation of the Verego Social Responsibility Standard, a common framework of Corporate Responsibility best practice. Developed in collaboration with the Verego steering committee, a group of sustainability and procurement experts from across the globe, the standard sets forth the management approaches necessary to be a responsible organization in today's modern business world. In addition to certifying organizations against its best practice standard, Verego offers additional software solutions and audit management support that enable companies to expand the effectiveness of their responsible sourcing and supply chain programs.

ABOUT TELEPERFORMANCE GROUP

Teleperformance (TEP ISIN: FR0000051807 Reuters: TEPRF.PA Bloomberg: TEP FP), a leading global group in digitally integrated business services, serves as a strategic partner to the world's largest companies in many industries. It offers a One Office support services model combining three wide, high-value solution families: customer experience management, back-office services and business process knowledge services. These end-to-end digital solutions guarantee successful customer interaction and optimized business processes, anchored in a unique, comprehensive high tech, high touch approach. The Group's 331,000 employees, based in 80 countries, support billions of connections every year in over 265 languages and 170 markets, in a shared commitment to excellence as part of the "Simpler, Faster, Safer" process.This mission is supported by the use of reliable, flexible, intelligent technological solutions and compliance with the industry's highest security and quality standards, based on Corporate Social Responsibility excellence. In 2019, Teleperformance reported consolidated revenue of €5,355 million (US$6 billion, based on €1 $1.12) and net profit of €400 million.

Teleperformance shares are traded on the Euronext Paris market, Compartment A, and are eligible for the deferred settlement service. They are included in the following indices: CAC 40, CAC Support Services, STOXX 600, S&P Europe 350 and MSCI Global Standard. In the area of corporate social responsibility, Teleperformance shares have been included in the Euronext Vigeo Eurozone 120 index since 2015, the FTSE4Good index since 2018 and also the Ethibel Sustainability Excellence Europe index (confirmed in 2019).

For more information: www.teleperformance.com Follow us on Twitter: @teleperformance

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210201005669/en/

Contacts:

VEREGO SRS CERTIFICATION

Carole Kerrey ckerrey@verego.com

FINANCIAL ANALYSTS AND INVESTORS

Investor relations and financial

communication department

TELEPERFORMANCE

Tel: +33 1 53 83 59 15

investor@teleperformance.com

PRESS RELATIONS

Europe

Laurent Poinsot Karine Allouis

IMAGE7

Tel: +33 1 53 70 74 70

teleperformance@image7.fr

PRESS RELATIONS

Americas and Asia-Pacific

Mark Pfeiffer

TELEPERFORMANCE

Tel: 1 801-257-5811

mark.pfeiffer@teleperformance.com