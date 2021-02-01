Osmosis 2020 presentation videos now available along with access to verification case study library

OneSpin Solutions, provider of certified IC integrity verification solutions for building functionally correct, safe, secure, and trusted integrated circuits, today announced the success of the company's second annual users conference, Osmosis. Osmosis 2020 was held virtually on December 1-2, with over 60 customers across dozens of companies in attendance. Osmosis, which stands for OneSpin Meeting on Solutions, Innovation, Strategy, transfers actionable insights and knowledge between OneSpin users and OneSpin experts to enable the best verification practices for assuring IC integrity.

The complexity of today's designs makes it vitally important for verification engineers to address IC integrity or risk design errors and vulnerabilities. At this second Osmosis event, customers received valuable knowledge from other users and OneSpin experts on a range of verification topics. Attendees learned best practices to tackle critical verification issues related to functional correctness, safety, trust, and security. Featured presentations from leading companies and institutions included:

Cedric Walravens, Digital Team Lead, ICsense, presented a case study titled Beyond Lint.

Keerthikumara Devarajegowda, Ph.D Candidate, Infineon Technologies, presented a case study on Formal Verification of Safety Mechanisms.

Ratish Punnoose, Distinguished Member of Technical Staff, Sandia National Laboratories, presented a case study on Ensuring Completeness of Formal Verification with GapFree: To End or Not to End (Property Writing)

Wolfgang Kunz, Professor, Department of Electrical Computer Engineering, Technische Universität Kaiserslautern, presented a case study on Hardware Security Verification Using Unique Program Execution Checking

David Landoll, Solutions Architect, OneSpin and Co-Author Kanthi Palaniappan, Specialist, SoC Verification, Mobile Broadband, Networks, Nokia, presented a case study on Large Counter Verification Using Semi-Formal Techniques.

Highlighting the second and final day of the event was a keynote address from Claudionor José Nunes Coelho, VP/Fellow of AI, Head of AI Labs, Palo Alto Networks. Coelho offered insight on Application Specific ML: Building and Executing ML Models at Ultra-High Speeds with Applications in Debugging of SoCs.

All presentations from the second annual Osmosis event are now available for viewing at https://onespin.com/resources/videos/osmosis-2020. Osmosis is expanding and virtual events are being planned around the globe in 2021. Visit the Osmosis website soon for a list of upcoming events.

Case Study Library Now Available

Over the years, OneSpin has been partnering with leaders worldwide in automotive, industrial, defense, avionics, artificial intelligence, consumer electronics, and communications. In partnering with these companies, OneSpin has complied a library of case studies highlighting how these companies are using OneSpin's advanced verification solutions and the results that were achieved. The OneSpin case study library includes user experiences on multiple verification topics such as:

Coverage closure

Property checking

Operational assertions

Gap-free verification

Dead code checking

FPGA equivalence checking

SystemC verification

Visitors can register for access to all the OneSpin customer case studies at https://onespin.com/customer-stories.

The Osmosis event presentations and case study library provide engineers insight into the knowledge necessary to tackle their complex verification challenges. OneSpin's mission is to assure the integrity of what the IC community is designing by providing verification solutions of the highest standard.

