ViewSonic Announces Worldwide Campaign - "A Year of Colors"

BREA, California, Feb. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ViewSonic*, a leading global provider of visual solutions, launched a worldwide and yearlong ColorPro campaign - "A Year of Colors", starting from February 1st to November 30th, 2021. Each month participants are invited to post their photographs to the ColorPro Instagram account using the hashtag MyVisionPrecisely. The campaign aims to create a digital hub for creators to showcase their work and become part of a larger community of photographers, designers and artists. Moreover, ViewSonic will evaluate the artwork and announce a winner on every 15th to give out a ColorPro VP2785-2K professional display.

"Our once serene and sane lives have been disrupted by the pandemic for far too long, with the announcement of our very first yearlong campaign, 'A Year of Colors', we hope to shed a ray of sunshine through this big dreary cloud and paint this brand-new year with beautiful colors," said Oscar Lin, Head of the Monitor Business Unit at ViewSonic. "Our purpose is to encourage people from all over the world to combine their imagination with the beauty of colors and shape our Instagram into a hub of positivity energy and inspiration. We are looking forward to seeing unique artwork by creators from all over the world."

This year, the ColorPro Instagram account will be color coordinated by focusing on one color and building the feed around it each month. All colors have been chosen for a specific reason, such as holidays or seasons associated with the month. The submissions of March's color, "Red", is open from February 1st all the way till the end of the month. ViewSonic will announce the winner on March 15th. At the end of 2021, audiences' favorite artwork will be revealed publicly as well.

To show examples of how to participate in the campaign, January and February are represented as trial run months. Renee Robyn, a renowned photographer and digital artist from the United States, is January's honored guest. She is frequently featured on ColorPro's Instagram stories, and her artwork related to the January color, "ColorPro Blue", is also presented on ColorPro's Instagram account; while the February color resonates with one of Pantone's 2021 colors of the year, "Illuminating Yellow", which is associated with optimism and vivacity.

The ColorPro series of professional monitors combine the art and science of amazing colors. They are designed for photographers, graphic designers, video editors, and creators. During this campaign, ViewSonic has invited 12 incredibly artistic influencers all over the world to create stunning, color-accurate, true-to-life images. These influencers will also share their insights and perspectives on the meaning of colors.

Come and be a part of the color palette. To view more of the latest submissions, please visit the official ColorPro Instagram account.

"A Year of Colors" Campaign Details*

Entry Period: February 1 st , 2021 to November 30 th , 2021.

Entry Period: February 1st, 2021 to November 30th, 2021.

1) Follow the official ColorPro Instagram account on Instagram.

2) Post a photo related to the monthly color with a public Instagram account.

3) Tag the official ColorPro Instagram account on the photo.

4) Hashtag "MyVisionPrecisely" and located country (e.g., USA, Japan) in the post caption.

Winner Selection: All entries will be judged by their overall impact, originality, creativity, color, and tone. The winning artwork will be announced on Instagram on the 15th of each month.

Prize: A ColorPro VP2785-2K professional display to one winner each month.

* The Contest is hosted and sponsored by ViewSonic International Corp., located in New Taipei City, Taiwan. ViewSonic International Corp. is a subsidiary company of ViewSonic Corp. located in California, USA.

About ViewSonic

Founded in California, ViewSonic is a leading global provider of visual solutions and conducts business in over 100 countries worldwide. As an innovator and visionary, ViewSonic is committed to providing comprehensive hardware and software solutions that include monitors, projectors, digital signage, ViewBoard interactive displays, and the myViewBoard software ecosystem. With over 30 years of expertise in visual displays, ViewSonic has established a strong position for delivering innovative and reliable solutions for education, enterprise, consumer, and professional markets and helping customers "See the Difference." To find out more about ViewSonic, please visit www.viewsonic.com.

