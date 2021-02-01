(In conformity with the article 223-16 of the general regulation of AMF (Autorité des Marchés Financiers)

Regulatory News:

Gecina (Paris:GFC)

Date Total number of

shares Total number of voting rights January 2021 76,526,604 Total number of voting rights

(including treasury shares):

76,526,604 Total number of voting rights

(excluding treasury shares):

73,619,699

Previous declaration

Date Total number of

shares Total number of voting rights December 2020 76,470,690 Total number of voting rights

(including treasury shares):

76,470,690 Total number of voting rights

(excluding treasury shares):

73,563,785

French limited company (société anonyme) with a share capital of 573,076,950 euros

Registered office: 16 rue des Capucines, 75084 Paris Cedex, France

Paris trade and company register: 592 014 476

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210201005725/en/

Contacts:

Gecina