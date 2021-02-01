BlackRock Throgmorton Trust Plc - Directorate Change

BLACKROCK THROGMORTON TRUST PLC

LEI: 5493003B7ETS1JEDPF59

Change in Directorate

The Board of BlackRock Throgmorton Trust plc ("the Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Merryn Somerset Webb as a Non-executive Director of the Company with effect from 24 March 2021. Ms Somerset Webb will also serve as a member of the Company's Audit, Nomination, Remuneration & Management Engagement Committees.

Ms Somerset Webb is the Editor-in-Chief of MoneyWeek, the UK personal finance magazine and writes extensively on financial matters and features regularly on radio and television. She is also currently a Non-executive Director of Murray Income Investment Trust plc, Baillie Gifford Shin Nippon plc and Netwealth Investments Limited. She was formerly a Non-executive Director of Montanaro European Smaller Companies Trust plc.

Ms Somerset Webb has not held any directorships of publicly quoted companies in the last five years, other than those referenced above.

Ms Somerset Webb holds 1,959 ordinary shares of the Company at the present time.

There are no further details or disclosures required under Listing Rule 9.6.13R in respect of Ms Somerset Webb.

As previously announced, having served on the Board since July 2012 and with her tenure approaching nine years, Ms Matterson has informed the Board of her intention to retire at the conclusion of the Company's Annual General Meeting, to be held on 24 March 2021. Ms Somerset Webb's appointment is aligned with this and is part of the Board's formal succession plans, therein ensuring that the Board maintains a suitable balance of skills, experience, independence and diversity.

Mr K. Mayger

For and on behalf of

BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited, Company Secretary



Date: 1 February 2021