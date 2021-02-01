Fredericksburg Woman Wins $10,000 From Carter Bank & Trust

Gloria, a local retiree, won the grand prize in Carter Bank & Trust's Carter Ca$h contest.

FREDERICKSBURG, VA / ACCESSWIRE / February 1, 2021 / One Fredericksburg woman is $10,000 richer, thanks to Carter Bank & Trust's Carter Ca$h program, which rewarded bank customers for depositing money into their personal savings accounts. Gloria, a retiree, was selected the overall winner, out of more than 22 million entries.

"I can't believe it," she said. "I'm still in a daze. I'm very happy. When (Area Manager Barbra Zaccagnino) called I was like 'what is this?'"

"I didn't pay that much attention to the contest…I did see something one day, but it kind of slipped my mind."

Gloria's relationship with Carter Bank & Trust goes back many years.







"We are so excited that Gloria is our Grand Prize Winner," Zaccagnino said. "She is a loyal and valued customer and has been with us since Mr. Carter purchased Aquia Bank & Trust and opened us as Peoples Bank of Danville, more than 40 years ago."

While Gloria didn't put much thought into the contest, she has put thought into where her new money is going - right back into her savings account, save a few dollars for some fun.

"I figure I might take $1,000 out to go shopping and then I'll deposit the rest into my account," she said. That's my plan. My goodness, I'm excited."

So how did she win? By doing what she's always done - saving her money.

"I've been banking with them for years and when I retired I had it directly deposited into my account," she said.

For every $25 deposited into a Personal Savings Account, as of the last day of the drawing period, customers earned an entry to win $50 monthly, $250 quarterly and $10,000 at year-end. Over the course of the contest there were more than 22 million entries through 5,600 savings accounts and the average account balance in personal savings accounts grew by $1,200 and there were 65 total winners and $14,000 in total prize money.

Carter Bank & Trust has plans of running the contest again in 2021.

Headquartered in Martinsville, Va., Carter Bank & Trust is a $4.1 billion, state-chartered community bank with branches in Virginia and North Carolina. Since 1974, Carter Bank & Trust has built a reputation upon a tradition of care for the communities it serves through convenience, local service, and custom solutions for all customers. Additional information about Carter Bank & Trust is available at www.CBTCares.com.

