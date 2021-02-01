The special purpose logic ic market is expected to grow by USD 30.67 billion, progressing at a CAGR of over 6% during the forecast period.

The high adoption of smartphones and tablets is one of the major factors propelling the market growth. However, factors such as the miniaturization of electronic devices will hamper the market growth.

Special Purpose Logic IC Market: Application Landscape

Based on the application, the communications segment led the market in 2020. The market is driven by the high adoption of smartphones and tablets. The growth of the market segment will be significant during the forecast period.

Special Purpose Logic IC Market: Geographic Landscape

By geography, APAC is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period. About 74% of the market's overall growth is expected to originate from APAC. The growth and expansion of the telecommunication network are one of the prime factors that will facilitate the special purpose logic IC market growth in APAC over the forecast period. China is one of the key markets for Special Purpose Logic IC in APAC.

Companies Covered:

Advanced Micro Devices Inc.

Broadcom Inc.

Infineon Technologies AG

Intel Corp.

Kingston Technology Co. Inc.

Maxim Integrated Products Inc.

Microchip Technology Inc.

Qualcomm Inc.

STMicroelectronics NV

Texas Instruments Inc.

