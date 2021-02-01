Welltok Commended by Frost & Sullivan for Driving Critical Actions within the Healthcare Space and Beyond with Its Data-powered Consumer Activation Platform

Welltok uniquely predicts individual risks, needs, and intent to engage people across multiple channels and drive targeted actions

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Feb. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Based on its recent analysis of the North American consumer healthcare engagement market, Frost & Sullivan recognizes Welltok, Inc. with the 2021 North America Enabling Technology Leadership Award for its consumer activation platform. The company uses machine learning, predictive models, and multi-channel outreach to engage consumers in personalized and rewarding ways to drive actions like closing gaps in care, scheduling a screening, or getting vaccinated. With an extensive database and the ability to target, reward, and engage across various communication channels, Welltok can drive key actions in the healthcare space and beyond.

"Welltok's consumer activation platform personalizes consumers' experiences on behalf of their sponsor (health plan, health system, employers, and others) to optimize total wellbeing at the individual level," said Daniel Ruppar, Consulting Director at Frost & Sullivan. "There is a greater appreciation and emphasis across the industry to understand social determinants of health factors (e.g., education level, household composition, purchasing habits) concerning a person's health status and likelihood to engage. Welltok provides this valued information."

The Welltok platform supports the needs of many stakeholders. For example, it enables health plans to deliver a meaningful member experience that creates loyalty, closes gaps in care, improves medication adherence, delivers key communications, and connects members with appropriate wellness programs. Whereas for a health system, the platform may run patient engagement and acquisition campaigns or promote high-value service lines while also delivering COVID-critical communications. Finally, employers may use the platform to centralize all available employee benefits and incentivize participation with one of Welltok's Connect Ecosystem Partners that may address back pain, pre-diabetes, or smoking cessation.

Welltok sets itself apart with its massive database combining clinical, consumer, social determinants of health data, smart analytics, and personalized engagement across multiple channels to encourage people to take actions while upholding the highest security and compliance standards. Notably, the company has built an ecosystem of digital health partners of 50 different programs pre-integrated with its technology. Its return on investment is measured by the value of engaging consumers in activities that reduce medical costs, increase productivity, and drive topline growth.

"Welltok recognizes that success stems from best-in-class innovative solutions and exceeding customer expectations," noted Pavel Zhebrouski, Best Practices Research Analyst at Frost & Sullivan. "Thus, a vital part of its strategy is to build strong and cooperative relationships with its customers and partners. Importantly, it provides five-star rated client service to ensure continued growth."

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents this award to a company that develops a pioneering technology that enhances current products and enables the development of new products and applications. The award recognizes the high market acceptance potential of the recipient's technology.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices awards recognize companies in a variety of regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in areas such as leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analyses, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

