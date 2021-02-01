Dr. Alexis Schottenstein Announces the Launch of Her Professional Website

BUFFALO, NY / ACCESSWIRE / February 1, 2021 / New-York based therapist Dr. Schottenstein is proud to announce the launch of her Professional website, dralexisschottenstein.com.

With over twenty-five years of relevant industry experience, Dr. Schottenstein has continued to provide top-quality, compassionate care throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. Recognizing the profound impact that the virus has had on individuals and families across the nation, she hopes that her website will function as a reliable and informative source of information for her patients moving forward.

"The global pandemic has impacted everyone on a different scale" states Dr. Schottenstein. "As a registered professional it is my duty to help individuals navigate the challenges of their daily lives, by providing the necessary tools and resources required to move forward. I am positive that my website will be a reliable source of information for those looking for some additional support."

With the ongoing stress associated with the pandemic, she reminds individuals that she and other therapists continue to provide online support. While many offices remain closed due to various mandates lockdown restrictions, there exists a wide range of professional resources still available. She encourages everyone to continue to seek the additional help they may require during this time.

Dr. Schottenstein plans to upload relevant and up-to-date information regarding various types of therapy to her website weekly.

About Alexis Schottenstein

Alexis Schottenstein is a New York-based psychologist specializing in family and marriage therapy. With over twenty-five years of professional experience in the industry, she believes that each person has the innate ability to heal and transform. Demonstrating a high degree of discretion and confidentiality, she helps provide the tools and resources needed to cultivate positive and lasting change.

While not working, she enjoys traveling and camping with family and friends, and making time for her husband and daughter.

Contact Information:

Dr. Alexis Schottenstein

news@dralexisschottenstein.com

https://www.facebook.com/Dr-Alexis-Schottenstein-PhD-100940832020283

https://dralexisschottenstein.medium.com/

https://www.crunchbase.com/person/alexis-schottenstein-d0f0

SOURCE: Alexis Schottenstein

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/627154/Dr-Alexis-Schottenstein-Announces-the-Launch-of-Her-Professional-Website