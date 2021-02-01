Australian transport fuels company immediately liberates support cost savings and defers migration to S/4HANA

Rimini Street, Inc. (Nasdaq: RMNI), a global provider of enterprise software products and services, the leading third-party support provider for Oracle and SAP software products and a Salesforce partner, today announced that Ampol Limited, Australia's leading transport fuels provider, has switched to Rimini Street Support for its SAP ECC 6.0 and Business Objects applications, as well as its SAP HANA Database software. As a result, the company reduced its annual support fees and is saving additional costs by deferring an expensive and disruptive migration to SAP S/4HANA.

Ampol Resets SAP Strategy and Switches to Rimini Street Support for its SAP Software (Photo: Business Wire)

Resetting the Agenda with Rimini Street Third-Party Support

Ampol Limited manages Australia's largest petrol and convenience network, as well as refining, importing and marketing fuels and lubricants. With a history spanning over 120 years, it has grown to be the largest transport fuels company listed on the Australian Securities Exchange. The company's robust supply chain is underpinned by its market-leading infrastructure which includes 19 terminals, five major pipelines, 89 depots, approximately 800 owned and operated retail sites and 1,900 branded sites.

For the past 20 years, Ampol has relied on its robust SAP platform which is a key enabler of its business and operations. Ampol has decided to partner with Rimini Street to maintain its current SAP platforms, while also supporting their complex operations across their supply chain.

"We needed to look at ways to be more efficient and effective with our costs and technology in the current economic environment," said Alisa Cooper, IT director, Ampol. "The transition to Rimini Street has enabled us to reallocate investment in accelerating business value and innovate around the edges of our SAP platform."

Ampol benefits from Rimini Street's premium-level enterprise software support model, including its industry-leading Service Level Agreement (SLA) of 10-minute response times for all critical Priority 1 cases. Rimini Street's clients are also assigned a Primary Support Engineer (PSE), backed by a team of functional and technical experts, who have an average of more than 15 years' experience in the client's software system.

"In light of COVID-19, organizations such as Ampol are looking at ways to be more efficient with capital spend and cost," said Emmanuelle Hose, regional general manager, Australia and New Zealand, Rimini Street. "Across Australia, projects or investments must deliver an immediate ROI; these include large migration projects, expensive maintenance and support contracts and large-scale digital transformation initiatives. By switching to Rimini Street Support, organizations are enabled to invest their significant support savings into strategic business initiatives that will help them grow and gain competitive advantage."

