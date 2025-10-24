Technvaio forecast the global smart electric meter market is expected to grow by USD 7.60 billion during 2021-2025 as per Technavio. This marks a significant market slow down compared to the 2020 growth estimates due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic in the first half of 2020. However, healthy growth is expected to continue throughout the forecast period, and the market is expected to grow at a CAGR of almost 12%.

Read the 120-page report with TOC on "Smart Electric Meter Market Analysis Report by End-user (Residential, Commercial, and Industrial) and Geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA), and the Segment Forecasts, 2021-2025". Gain competitive intelligence about market leaders. Track key industry opportunities, trends, and threats. Information on marketing, brand, strategy and market development, sales and supply functions. https://www.technavio.com/report/report/smart-electric-meter-market-industry-analysis

The smart electric meter market is driven by the rising deployment of smart grid projects. In addition, the rising patent filings are anticipated to boost the growth of the smart electric meter market.

Smart grids include various grid applications that enable utilities to control and manage digital assets. But, managing the huge data volumes has become a major concern. Smart grid networking includes generation, transmission, distribution, and end usage of electricity that helps in the integration of renewable power generation. Increased endeavors from several countries and shift from conventional sources to renewable sources have led to an increased implementation. The smart grids result in utilities managing complex smart devices, thus reducing the risk of grid failures and outages will increase the market growth over the forecast period.

Major Five Smart Electric Meter Companies:

Aclara Technologies LLC

Aclara Technologies LLC operates the business through the Unified segment. The company offers smart electric meters for residential and commercial applications under the brand, i-210.

Honeywell International Inc.

Honeywell International Inc. operates the business through Aerospace, Honeywell Building Technologies, Performance Materials and Technologies, and Safety and Productivity Solutions. The company offers a smart electric meter under the brand, Elster.

HPL Electric and Power Ltd.

HPL Electric and Power Ltd. operates the business through Metering, Switchgear, Lighting Electronics, and Cables. The company offers a smart electric meter which is available in different variants such as single-phase and three-phase.

Itron Inc.

Itron Inc. operates the business through Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The company offers smart electric meter under the brands, CENTRON and OpenWay.

Landis+Gyr AG

Landis+Gyr AG operates the business through the Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers smart electric meters for residential and commercial applications.

Smart Electric Meter Market End-user Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2020-2025)

Residential size and forecast 2020-2025

Commercial size and forecast 2020-2025

Industrial size and forecast 2020-2025

Smart Electric Meter Market Geography Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2020-2025)

APAC size and forecast 2020-2025

North America size and forecast 2020-2025

Europe size and forecast 2020-2025

South America size and forecast 2020-2025

MEA size and forecast 2020-2025

