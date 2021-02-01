Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 1, 2021) - China Keli Electric Company Ltd. (TSXV: ZKL.H) (the "Company") the Company is pleased to announce that further to the revocation of the cease trade order against the Company (the "CTO"), Alan Chan has been appointed to the board of directors of the Company. Mr. Chan was originally nominated for election as a director at the Company's annual general meeting held on December 30, 2020, but was not elected at the meeting pending the revocation of the CTO.

The Company is also pleased to announce that further to the revocation of the CTO, common shares of the Company have resumed trading on the NEX under the ticker symbol ZKL.H on January 27, 2021.

For further information, please contact:

CHINA KELI ELECTRIC COMPANY LTD.

Philip Lo, Chief Executive Officer

Tel. No.: (86) 13632 173732

Email: philip@zkl.cc

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/73336